Daily review: $1.5 bn of military aid for Ukraine, Germany suggests it may stop NS-2 if invasion

It also shows that people in Poland, Romania, and Sweden are much more willing to make sacrifices than those in France and Germany.

German chancellor shows signs of agreeing to stop Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

The first tepid signs that Germany is ready to stop Nord Stream 2 in case of a Russian invasion emerge: speaking to a group of Republicans over dinner, Chancellor Scholtz confirmed Biden’s position that if invasion occurs, Nord Stream 2 will not go forward.

US, EU support Ukraine’s energy security, condemn Russia’s weaponization of energy

A statement by the US-EU Energy Council, a leading forum to guide bilateral energy cooperation, stressed the importance of bolstering energy security in the EU and Ukraine and slammed Russia’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.

Crypto donations soar to groups backing Ukraine’s government – report

Bitcoin donations have soared to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups, some of which have supplied equipment to government forces; these groups received more than $550,000 worth of cryptocurrency in 2021

Ukraine city flies White-Red-White flag amid Lukashenka’s threatening rhetoric and launch of joint war drills with Russia

Boris Filatov, Mayor of the Ukrainian city Dnipro, reported that the city switched to flying the Belarusian opposition White-Red-White flag instead of the official flag of Belarus following the recent threatening remarks of self-proclaimed President Lukashenka.

Recently, Lukashenka said in an interview with the propaganda YouTube channel Solovyov Live that Minsk would not supply Ukraine with fuel, lubricants and electricity if “Ukraine clashes with Russia.” Before that, he remarked that if Russian and Belarusian troops were to invade Ukraine, the war would last “3-4 days” and promised to return Ukraine “to the womb of the Slavs.”

Joint military exercises “Union Determination” will be held in Belarus together with Russia during February 10-20. The Russian military and equipment began to gather there in January.

According to Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Russian and Belarusian armies will practice a confrontation with “Western and Ukrainian forces.”

The exercise area is in southern Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, and western Belarus near Poland and Lithuania, which are members of NATO. The number of troops to be deployed is not yet known.

Proposed “unprecedented” sanctions would be devastating for Russia

The unprecedented measures proposed by the US, the EU and the UK could create chaos in Russia’s economy and impoverish its population, writes Isobel Koshiv in Open Democracy.

The measures threatened by the US, the EU and the UK if Russia incurs further into Ukraine would be unprecedented. Previous countries that have faced similar sanctions – such as North Korea and Iran – were peripheral to the global markets in comparison to Russia.

And while the Kremlin would likely retaliate, financial and legal experts claim that putting these sanctions on the table is one of the only ways the West can change Putin’s calculus on Ukraine.

Four Crimean Tatars detained in occupied Crimea

Four Crimean Tatars have been detained after their homes were searched in Ukraine’s Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The Crimean Solidarity public group told on February 9 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Ansar Osmanov, Ernest Seytosmanov, Marlen Mustafayev, and Ametkhan Abdulvapov, who were later detained and taken away by officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The detained men’s relatives said that no reason was given for the searches or the detention of the four men.

SBU busts two Lviv-based bot farms reportedly involved in fake bomb threats

The fake bomb threat call saga unleashed on Ukraine just after the New Year continues as Ukraine’s security service says it has shut down two bot farms. The farms operated fake mobile phone accounts to “sow panic” and disseminate fake reports on laying mines in public places. The law enforcers suspect Russian handlers to be behind the farms.

Ukraine eyes dual citizenship while considering security risks from Russia