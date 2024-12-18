Eng
The payment comes as Ukraine demonstrates progress on key reforms, from battling corruption to modernizing the country’s energy markets, even as the nation grapples with ongoing warfare.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/12/2024
2 minute read
Flag of the European Union, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Flag of the European Union, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
European Commission transferred 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine

The European Commission has disbursed nearly €4.1 billion to Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Facility program. This brings to €16.1 billion the total EU funding disbursed to the Ukrainian government under the Facility so far.

By tying funding to specific reform benchmarks in areas from anti-corruption to energy markets, the European Union is not just providing emergency aid but actively shaping Ukraine’s transformation into a potential future EU member state – even as the country continues to face the devastating effects of war.

As can be evidenced from the official website of the EU Commission, Ukraine has satisfactorily fulfilled the nine reform indicators linked to the second regular quarterly payment. These reforms, covering business environment, labor market, regional policy, energy market, environmental protection and the fight against corruption have been set out in the Ukraine Plan.

For the period 2024-2027, up to €50 billion in grants and loans will be provided under the EU’s Ukraine Facility to support the country’s efforts to sustain macro-financial stability, promote short-term recovery as well as rebuild and modernize whilst implementing key structural reforms to advance on its EU accession path.

Financing to support the Ukraine Plan is subject to the fulfillment of pre-agreed quarterly reform and investment indicators endorsed by the European Council.

The first payment of €4.2 billion was disbursed in July 2024. Back then, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen justified the existence of the Ukraine Facility program due to the effects the war has on Ukraine.

The people of Ukraine (…) need functioning schools and hospitals, access to water and electricity, trains, roads and bridges to keep the country running. This is why our European Ukraine Facility continues to provide vital support to face all of these challenges. And despite all the hardship, Ukraine is taking forward key reforms for its recovery and to advance on its EU path,” she said.

