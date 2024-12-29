Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine MFA answers Fico’s power cut threats: Slovak PM sides with Russia

Ukraine pays Slovakia for the supplies, which are necessitated by Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure, the ministry said.
byYuri Zoria
29/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Slovak PM Robert Fico in Moscow on 22 December 2024. Photo: Facebook/Robert Fico
Ukraine MFA answers Fico’s power cut threats: Slovak PM sides with Russia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s threats to cut emergency electricity supplies, reminding him that Ukraine pays Slovakia substantial money for this power, which is not charity.

Slovakia’s pro-Russian PM Robert Fico, whose country remains the EU’s last major consumer of Russian gas via Ukraine, threatened to halt the power supplies after Kyiv’s move to end Russian gas transit starting 2025.

The Ministry reminded that Ukraine has traditionally been self-sufficient in electricity production, with current imports necessitated only by Russian actions – including the occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP and continuous missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, energy systems, and distribution networks.

By making senseless threats to cut off Ukraine’s electricity, which we buy and do not receive as a gift, Prime Minister Robert Fico is actually siding with the Russian dictator. Currently, these are the only two figures in the world who threaten to leave Ukrainians without electricity in the winter,” the Ministry wrote.

The MFA also noted that Fico’s statements indicate coordination with Putin, citing the Slovak PM’s apparent intention to exclude American and other energy sources from the European market to maintain European countries’ dependence on Russia.

We remind you that Slovakia is part of the single European energy market and must adhere to common European rules. We call on the European Commission, in cooperation with ENTSO-E, to respond to the threats of arbitrary decisions by Prime Minister Fico,” the Ministry concluded.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has addressed the situation by writing to the EU Energy Commissioner, ENTSO-E, and the Energy Community, Suspilne reports. On Ukrainian TV, the Minister emphasized that Slovakia’s decision to stop electricity supplies would “be a gross violation of European regulations.”

Ukraine has mechanisms to replace this import with other neighbors who are ready to increase respective capacities. Such negotiations with partners have already been conducted,” Halushchenko said.

Regarding future energy security, the minister stated that Ukraine has completed all necessary preparations to ensure stable gas supply to consumers when Russian natural gas transit fully stops from 1 January.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!