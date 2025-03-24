“They were at gunpoint”: EU comments on Witkoff’s statement on Russian “referendums”

The European Commission has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and condemned the so-called “referendums” held by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories as completely fraudulent, European Pravda reported a briefing in Brussels on 24 March.

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that the referendums conducted by Russia “were a total sham and [conducted] at gunpoint.”

Regarding peace negotiations, Hipper clarified the EU position. “One, the EU’s position for peace is that it is for Ukraine to decide the actual conditions, and the second point that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” she said.

The spokesperson pointed to Russia’s continued attacks as evidence of their untrustworthiness. “We have also seen the attacks over the weekend, including a strike on Kyiv, where three people have died, including a five-year-old child,” Hipper noted.

“We must support Ukraine now more than ever, and that is what we will do,” Hipper concluded.

The briefing came in response to US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, in which he recognized the “referendums” conducted by Russia in occupied territories in 2022.

In the same interview, Witkoff claimed that Ukraine’s NATO membership is incompatible with a potential peace agreement with Russia. He also mentioned receiving “a beautiful portrait of President Trump” as a gift during his visit with Kremlin leader Putin.

