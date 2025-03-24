Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian POW lost 40 kg in Russian captivity proving Russia’s human rights violations

Ivan Petrovsky defended Mariupol in the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion and was captured in May 2022.
byVira Kravchuk
24/03/2025
4 minute read
A Ukrainian National Guardsman lost 40 kg (88.1 lb) after spending nearly three years in Russian captivity.
A Ukrainian National Guardsman lost 40 kg (88.1 lb) after spending nearly three years in Russian captivity. Photo: @vanopetrovskiy Instagram
Ukrainian POW lost 40 kg in Russian captivity proving Russia’s human rights violations

A Ukrainian National Guardsman returned home 40 kg (88.1 lb) lighter after spending nearly three years in Russian captivity, according to the soldier’s post on Instagram.

Russian authorities have engaged in widespread and systematic violations against Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in captivity, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Almost every Ukrainian POW interviewed by the UN reported being subjected to torture, including severe beatings, electric shocks, sleep deprivation, dog attacks, mock executions, prolonged stress positions and sexual violence.

POWs are held in overcrowded, unsanitary facilities and deprived of adequate food and water, medical attention and communication with families. Meanwhile Russian POWs in Ukrainian captivity are reportedly treated with adherence to international law.

          Ivan Petrovskyy, who turned 30 just two days before his release, was among 175 Ukrainian defenders returned during a prisoner exchange on 19 March.

          “I am home. The difference is 1037 days of captivity and minus 40 kilograms,” Petrovsky wrote on Instagram, where he posted before-and-after photos documenting his physical transformation.

          Originally from Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, Petrovskyy served in Mariupiol, which was encircled at the beginning of the full-scale war. 

          His military service began in 2015 when he was drafted into the National Guard of Ukraine. After completing his mandatory service, he signed a contract to continue serving. 

          Petrovsky was eventually transferred to Mariupol, where he joined the 12th Operational Brigade named after Dmytro Vyshnevetsky. He participated in the defense of the city before being captured in May 2022.

          According to his mother, Petrovsky was initially held in Olenivka before being transferred to Russia’s Volgograd Oblast. She noted that he experienced health problems during his captivity.

          The news of his impending release came as a surprise to his family.

          “I didn’t know that my son was being prepared for exchange,” his mother told Ukrinform. “My cousin called me today and said she saw exchange lists with my son on them, but I didn’t believe it. Then an hour later my sunshine called and says: ‘Mom, I’m in Ukraine.’ I prayed for my son every day.”

          Petrovsky returned to a family eagerly awaiting his homecoming, including his parents, wife, and two children.

          Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported that seriously ill Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are dying in Russian captivity due to denied medical care. 

          Since February 2022, approximately 3,956 Ukrainians have been released, but many remain detained under inhumane conditions, suffering from torture and medical neglect.

          ​The Ukrainian Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR) reported a significant increase in deaths among Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held by Russia, attributing these fatalities to inhumane conditions, torture, inadequate nutrition, and lack of medical care.

          MIHR has verified 22 deaths, while relatives estimate the number to be as high as 160. Conditions include minimal food—about three spoons of porridge, half a cup of tea, and two thin slices of bread per day—and limited access to water, with one cup shared among eight individuals. 

          These dire circumstances have led to severe health issues, including paralysis and speech loss among detainees, raising serious concerns about Russia’s adherence to international law regarding the treatment of POWs.

          Read also

          You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

          To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

          You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

          Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



            Euromaidan Press

            We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!