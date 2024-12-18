Eng
Hundreds of North Korean troops killed or injured fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk, US military says

US defense officials said that Russia’s North Korean allies have lost “a couple hundred” troops in recent fighting, marking the first casualty assessment since their deployment.
byMaria Tril
18/12/2024
2 minute read
north korean soldiers receiving military-issued gear base russia october 2024 ukrainian government-run telegram channel spravdi dprk rushka
North Korean soldiers receiving military-issued gear at a base in Russia, October 2024. Screenshot from the Ukrainian government-run Telegram channel Spravdi.
A senior US military official said on 17 December that North Korean forces fighting alongside Russian troops near Kursk have suffered significant casualties, with “a couple hundred” killed or injured in combat operations against Ukrainian forces.

The casualties allegedly stem partly from the North Korean troops’ lack of combat experience, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Associated Press.

“The North Korean forces don’t appear to be battle-hardened, which contributes to the number of casualties they’ve had,” the official said.

This marks the first major casualty assessment since Ukraine announced in October 2024 that North Korea had deployed 10,000 to 12,000 troops to support Russia’s war effort.

US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby firstly then confirmed on 16 December that North Korean forces are actively engaged in combat operations in the area. Although Russia is reluctant to acknowledge the presence of North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 17 December that Russia aims to maintain the narrative that it does not require external military assistance to recapture its territory.

The disclosure comes amid urgency from the Biden administration to deliver remaining military aid to Ukraine before the presidential transition. A senior defense official reported that the Pentagon might not complete the delivery of $5.6 billion in weapons and equipment before President-elect Trump’s inauguration on 20 January 2025.

According to Pentagon officials, approximately $1.2 billion remains in longer-term funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, expected to be released by the end of 2024.

The military official also revealed that Russia continues to sustain heavy losses, “as many as 1,200 troops a day in casualties,” while maintaining its ability to replace fallen forces. Russian forces have reportedly reclaimed about 20% of previously lost territory in Kursk Oblast.

