North Korean troops in Russian uniforms could reach NATO borders, warns Zelenskyy’s top aide

With 10,000 North Korean troops already fighting in Kursk Oblast and suffering massive casualties, Ukraine warns that Russia’s expanding alliance threatens to bring Asian forces to NATO’s doorstep.
Olena Mukhina
29/12/2024
2 minute read
North Korean soldiers. An illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
If Russia is not stopped now, North Korean soldiers wearing Russian military uniforms could appear on NATO borders, warned Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In October, Ukraine reported that North Korea deployed around 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia, particularly in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which has been partly occupied by Ukrainian forces since August 2024.

Yermak emphasized that European nations and NATO members should seriously consider the risks of hybrid threats near their borders. He highlighted that covert operations, such as Russia’s suspected sabotage of Finland’s undersea cables, are unlikely to be the last threat from Moscow.

“The appearance of North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies near NATO borders is entirely possible if Russia is not stopped now. North Korean troops are already fighting on European soil—who would have imagined this earlier?” Yermak stated.

He stressed that impunity fosters further aggression.

“Now is the time for bold decisions and strong actions,” Yermak concluded.

On 28 December, US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said North Korean troops deployed to Russia are suffering severe losses in battles with Ukrainian forces, and some are choosing suicide over capture.

In just one week, North Korean forces have sustained approximately 1,000 casualties (killed or wounded) while conducting operations near Kursk.

Kirby revealed that North Korean soldiers appear heavily indoctrinated and continue pressing attacks even when faced with certain defeats.

