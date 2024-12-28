North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine opt for suicide over surrender in fear of family reprisals

North Korean troops deployed alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering severe losses, and some are choosing suicide over capture, according to US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby.

In October, Ukraine reported that North Korea deployed around 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia, particularly in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which is partly occupied by Ukrainian forces since August 2024. Despite evidence, Russian officials have been reluctant to acknowledge the presence of North Korean forces, aiming to maintain the narrative that Russia does not require external military assistance. However, the country faces high casualties and recruitment difficulties in the war, requiring help of its foreign allies.

In just one week, North Korean forces have sustained approximately 1,000 casualties (killed or wounded) while conducting operations near Kursk, Kirby told reporters.

He indicated that North Korean soldiers appear heavily indoctrinated and continue pressing attacks even when faced with certain defeat.

“These North Korean soldiers appear to be taking their own lives rather than surrendering to Ukrainian forces, likely out of fear of reprisal against their families in North Korea,” Kirby said.

Earlier, another senior US military official said that North Korean losses are attributed to their lack of combat experience, making them vulnerable in battle.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also stated earlier that Russian troops are burning the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their losses.

The deployment of foreign troops on Russian soil represents a significant shift in Russian military strategy, according to Kirby, who called it a “historic move” that hasn’t been seen for decades. He suggested this decision reflects Putin’s desperation to defend an extensive front line against Ukrainian forces.

“They’re going to be doing it at their own peril,” Kirby said regarding the North Korean troops’ deployment. He noted that despite Russia providing these forces with various military equipment, the casualties continue to mount significantly.

