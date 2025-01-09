A combined force of Russian and North Korean troops sustained approximately 400 casualties in a failed attempt to capture the village of Makhnovka in western Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Forbes reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing information from Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced on 4 January that “the Russian army lost up to a battalion of infantry, including North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers” in battles near Makhnovka.
Social media analyst Andrew Perpetua appeared to confirm these losses on 6 January, reporting visual confirmation of 408 casualties in a single day.
“I feel like I just watched a whole Russian battalion die in a single video,” Perpetua noted.
This recent setback follows a similar pattern to a previous engagement near Plekhove. Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported that on 14 December, North Korean forces suffered losses exceeding half their attacking force while attempting to capture the village from Ukrainian defenders.
