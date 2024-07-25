Eng
Explosions heard in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as officials claim 17 drone shot-downs

Overnight explosions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast led to claims by Russian officials of multiple drone interceptions. The governor reported the alleged downing of 17 Ukrainian drones, with debris causing fires. Russia’s MoD claimed more interceptions.
byYuri Zoria
25/07/2024
2 minute read
explosions heard russia's kursk oblast officials claim 17 drone shot-downs destruction allegedly ukrainian drones
Destruction of allegedly Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Kursk. Screenshots: Telegram/Tipichnyi Kursk,
Explosions were reported in Russia’s Kursk Oblast overnight on 25 July, prompting claims of multiple drone interceptions by Russian officials and MoD. Aleksei Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, stated that air defense systems were active over the region between 22:00 and 23:50 on 24 July.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

According to Smirnov’s claims on Telegram, a total of 17 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were shot down over Kursk Oblast. The governor reported that one drone was intercepted over the Medvensky district at 22:23, followed by 12 more at 22:31, and an additional four at 23:24.

Russian Telegram channel Tipichny Kursk shared videos showing several instances of shooting down drones over the city.

Smirnov also reported that drone debris caused a fire in a private residence in the Yubileiny settlement of the Kursk district. A local resident who attempted to extinguish the fire sustained burns and received necessary medical assistance at the scene.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed to have downed 18 UAVs in Kursk Oblast by midnight.

In the morning, the Russian MoD made additional claims, stating that air defense systems had intercepted four more drones over Kursk Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, and four over occupied Crimea during the night. The ministry also reported the alleged destruction of two unmanned boats allegedly heading towards Crimea.

These claims by the Kursk governor and Russia’s MoD have not been independently confirmed. As of now, Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the alleged attacks.

