The Ukrainian Armed Forces have captured several hundred Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, according to Militarnyi.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were replenishing their exchange fund and assured that all prisoners of war would be treated by international law.

Russia has not officially acknowledged that its soldiers are surrendering. However, videos purportedly showing Russian prisoners of war from the Kursk region have repeatedly surfaced on social media.

Military analyst Geschlittert reported that as of 12 August, at least 265 Russian soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces.

The analyst concluded this by counting the number of Russian prisoners shown in all published videos from the Kursk region.

The rapid advance into Russia’s territory has led to the disorganization of its army units stationed directly on the border or near the rear.

At the “Sudzha” border checkpoint between Ukraine and Russia in the Kursk region, several dozen Russian soldiers surrendered on the first day of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance. At that time, a figure of “about 50” Russians who raised the white flag was mentioned by military sources on social media.

