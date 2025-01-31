Support us on Patreon
NYT: North Korean troops withdrawn from front lines after casualties mount

Disorganization and lack of armored support led to severe North Korean special forces casualties, forcing their removal from Russian combat operations.
byYuri Zoria
31/01/2025
2 minute read
A North Korean soldier before their attack in Kursk Oblast. Photo via Tsapliyenko from Ukrainian drone operators.
North Korean troops deployed to support Russian forces in Ukraine have been withdrawn from front-line operations after suffering severe casualties, The New York Times reports, citing Ukrainian and US officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

North Korea reportedly dispatched 12,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk border region in late October, supporting Moscow’s military efforts following Ukraine’s August incursion. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy previously indicated that approximately 4,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded, with recent battlefield losses potentially escalating this figure. Pyongyang’s troops lack modern warfare training and heavy equipment, while Ukrainian sources note that Russia uses the North Koreans as “cannon fodder” in human-wave attacks.

According to Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, approximately half of the 12,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia in November have been lost in just three months of fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The North Korean deployment came as Russia struggled to repel a Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast. Despite comprising some of North Korea’s most elite special operations forces, the troops were reportedly used as basic infantry, with Russian commanders sending them in waves across minefields where they faced heavy Ukrainian fire.

Ukrainian military sources said that while the North Korean soldiers demonstrated fierce combat capabilities, their effectiveness was severely compromised by disorganization and poor coordination with Russian units. Ukrainian officials and frontline troops noted that North Korean forces were often left exposed, advancing with minimal armored support and failing to implement proper tactical withdrawals.

NYT says US officials suggest the withdrawal may be temporary, indicating the North Korean forces could return after additional training or strategic adjustments to reduce casualties. Meanwhile, the battle for Kursk continues, with Russia reclaiming approximately half of the 1000+ square kilometers initially captured by Ukrainian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining Ukrainian positions in Kursk, describing them as a “buffer zone” protecting northeastern Ukraine from Russian offensives.

