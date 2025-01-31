NYT: North Korean troops withdrawn from front lines after casualties mount

North Korean troops deployed to support Russian forces in Ukraine have been withdrawn from front-line operations after suffering severe casualties, The New York Times reports, citing Ukrainian and US officials speaking on condition of anonymity.
According to Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, approximately half of the 12,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia in November have been lost in just three months of fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
The North Korean deployment came as Russia struggled to repel a Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast. Despite comprising some of North Korea’s most elite special operations forces, the troops were reportedly used as basic infantry, with Russian commanders sending them in waves across minefields where they faced heavy Ukrainian fire.
Ukrainian military sources said that while the North Korean soldiers demonstrated fierce combat capabilities, their effectiveness was severely compromised by disorganization and poor coordination with Russian units. Ukrainian officials and frontline troops noted that North Korean forces were often left exposed, advancing with minimal armored support and failing to implement proper tactical withdrawals.
NYT says US officials suggest the withdrawal may be temporary, indicating the North Korean forces could return after additional training or strategic adjustments to reduce casualties. Meanwhile, the battle for Kursk continues, with Russia reclaiming approximately half of the 1000+ square kilometers initially captured by Ukrainian forces.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining Ukrainian positions in Kursk, describing them as a “buffer zone” protecting northeastern Ukraine from Russian offensives.
