Pyongyang has lost about ⅓ of some 12,000 it deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to fight against Ukrainians.
Yuri Zoria
23/01/2025
North Korean soldiers eliminated by Ukraine’s SOF. Photo: Special Operations Forces
North Korean reinforcements expected in two months in Russia, NYT reports

The New York Times reports, citing a senior US defense official, that North Korean reinforcements are expected “within the next two months.” North Korean soldiers deployed alongside Moscow’s forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are operating as a largely independent fighting force with distinct tactics and high casualty rates.

About one-third of the about 12,000 North Korean troops sent to aid Moscow’s forces in Kursk have been killed or wounded since their combat engagement began in early December, according to Ukrainian and American officials. Before sending troops to fight against Ukraine, Pyongyang provided significant military aid to Russia’s war effort, supplying millions of artillery shells that now account for about half of Russian daily munitions, along with more than 100 short-range ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian soldiers report that North Korean forces employ distinctive combat methods, advancing without armored support and launching wave attacks of 40 or more troops. The New York Times notes that these forces typically operate on assigned patches of land, separate from Russian units.

Ukrainian platoon commander Oleksii said to The New York Times that “it feels like they specifically came here to die, and they know it themselves.”

The New York Times says communication issues have led to at least two direct clashes between Russian and North Korean forces due to mistaken identity, according to US officials and Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian military intelligence reported that North Korean forces in Russia include approximately 500 officers and at least three generals. US defense officials say these generals operate from Russian command and control headquarters.

NYT says Ukrainian forces have modified their tactics in response to North Korean methods. Drone operators now target groups rather than individuals, and soldiers have reduced the spacing between anti-personnel mines from 15 to 5 meters to counter dense assault formations.

Ukrainian platoon commander Oleksii told The New York Times that fighting two of the world’s largest armies was “on the edge” of what was possible, noting that North Korean forces were “starting to push the front lines, targeting less defended areas and wearing out our troops that way.”

Earlier, the ISW think tank suggested that all 12,000 North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast may be lost by April at a current loss rate.

