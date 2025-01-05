Eng
Esp

Russians also have sharply increased activity in Lyman and Kupiansk sectors in recent months.
Yuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
Most intense fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas – National Guard

Russian forces are conducting intensive assault operations in Kharkiv Oblast and particularly in Donetsk Oblast, with the most severe fighting occurring in Donetsk’s Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, Ukrainian National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said during a television broadcast on 5 January, according to Ukrinform.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

Muzychuk noted:

“The enemy continues to conduct quite intensive assault operations, especially in Donetsk Oblast where our brigades are performing tasks,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the Russians have significantly increased operations in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions in recent month. During October and November, he says, Russian forces launched major assaults in that sectors, deploying large numbers of armored vehicles.

According to him, the Russian forces committed substantial mechanized units and armor in attempts to advance toward the Oskil river. According to ISW’s recent report, the Russians, however, managed to cross the Oskil.

Ukrainian defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in northern Kharkiv Oblast during summer and early autumn, destroying approximately 40-50 Russian armored vehicles in some individual battles.

