Ukrainians reclaim Pishchane near Pokrovsk from Russian occupation, military confirms

The village was liberated days ago, but the military has confirmed the liberation only now due to operational security, following the announcement by the country’s leader.
byYuri Zoria
16/02/2025
Situation in Pishchane south of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, as of 16 February 2025. Map: Deep State Map
Ukrainian defense forces have successfully pushed Russian forces out of Pishchane village in Donetsk Oblast, according to Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, speaking on Ukrainian television.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

The spokesman reported over 70 combat encounters in the Pokrovsk direction, with Novopavlivka and Kupiansk directions remaining active. Trehubov noted that Russian forces have again concentrated their efforts on Pokrovsk while building up forces in Donetsk Oblast’s Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk directions.

“Russians have received a certain beating near Pokrovsk. International media and our President have already reported this, so we can talk about it. They might look for other directions to pressure Ukrainian positions,” Trehubov said.

The successful operation in Pishchane, located approximately 5 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, was achieved through effective cooperation between drone units and assault groups, Trehubov explained. He emphasized that this strategy could become a foundation for building an interaction system that could be scaled to other front sectors.

Ukraine launches counterattacks near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk amid reduced Russian assaults

According to Deep State OSINT project, Ukrainian forces had reclaimed positions in Pishchane on 11 February. The project also reported Russian advances near Ulakly, Novyi Komar, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Zaporizhzhia village, and Novoocheretuvatе on 16 February, and near Zelenivka and Dachne on 15 February.

