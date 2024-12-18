Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia moves military equipment to its coastal bases in Syria

Satellite imagery reveals Russian military equipment concentration at Syria’s Tartus naval base and Khmeimim airbase for possible evacuation.
byYuri Zoria
18/12/2024
2 minute read
russia moves military equipment its coastal bases syria maxar's high-definition concentration russia's tartus naval base 17 2024 x/@evanhill russian scrap metal hardware satellite images reveal concentrating two following collapse ally
Maxar’s high-definition image showing the equipment concentration at Russia’s Tartus naval base in Syria on 17 December 2024. Photo via X/@evanhill
Russia moves military equipment to its coastal bases in Syria
Satellite images reveal Russia concentrating military equipment at its two bases in Syria following the collapse of its ally Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Militarnyi reports. A major equipment withdrawal is expected.

The fall of Assad regime in Syria on 8 December marked a major setback for Russia, whose military intervention over the past 10 years sustained Bashar al-Assad’s regime in exchange for access to the Tartus port and Khmeimim airbase for operations in the Middle East and Africa.

The fate of Russia’s military bases in Syria remains uncertain, with no clarity on whether the new government will allow them to retain the bases in Latakia and Tartus. The scale of Russian evacuation preparations suggests they may either fully withdraw from Syria or maintain only a minimal presence, Militarnyi notes.

Russia is gathering military equipment at its naval base in Syria’s Tartus, as shown in Maxar satellite images shared by military observer Evan Hill on X on 17 December. The imagery reveals numerous trucks and other vehicles concentrated at the base’s dock, while no ships to transport them are present in the port.

Naval researcher H I Sutton says a major withdrawal of Russian equipment is expected from Tartus. He released an infographic detailing Russian naval traffic around Syria, including the large landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin, which entered the Mediterranean on 17 December, likely to assist with equipment withdrawal from Tartus, while the frigate Admiral Gorshkov departed for the Atlantic. Meanwhile, several more Russian navy and auxiliary vessels remain near Tartus but outside the port.

Infographic:
X/H I Sutton

Military observer Preston Stewart shared a satellite image showing equipment concentrating near an Il-76 military transport aircraft at Russia’s Khmeimim airbase in Syria’s Latakia, where Russian Su-24 frontline bombers, Su-34 fighter-bombers, and Su-30/35 fighters remain stationed, according to Militarnyi.

Maxar’s image showing Russian equipment concentrated on the airfield at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. Photo via X/Preston Stewart

Syria undecided on expelling Russian forces

The future of Russian military bases in Syria remains uncertain. Obeida Arnaout, spokesman for the political department of the new transitional government, told AP on 16 December that Russia should “reconsider its presence” in Syria, while not ruling out the possibility of Russian forces remaining.

Their interests were linked to the criminal Assad regime. They can reconsider and take the initiatives to reach out to the new administration to show that they have no animosity toward the Syrian people, and that the era of Assad regime is finally over,” Arnaout said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters 16 December that Moscow was discussing the issue with new authorities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts