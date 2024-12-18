Russia moves military equipment to its coastal bases in Syria

Satellite images reveal Russia concentrating military equipment at its two bases in Syria following the collapse of its ally Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Militarnyi reports. A major equipment withdrawal is expected. The fall of Assad regime in Syria on 8 December marked a major setback for Russia, whose military intervention over the past 10 years sustained Bashar al-Assad’s regime in exchange for access to the Tartus port and Khmeimim airbase for operations in the Middle East and Africa. The fate of Russia’s military bases in Syria remains uncertain, with no clarity on whether the new government will allow them to retain the bases in Latakia and Tartus. The scale of Russian evacuation preparations suggests they may either fully withdraw from Syria or maintain only a minimal presence, Militarnyi notes.

Russia is gathering military equipment at its naval base in Syria’s Tartus, as shown in Maxar satellite images shared by military observer Evan Hill on X on 17 December. The imagery reveals numerous trucks and other vehicles concentrated at the base’s dock, while no ships to transport them are present in the port.

Naval researcher H I Sutton says a major withdrawal of Russian equipment is expected from Tartus. He released an infographic detailing Russian naval traffic around Syria, including the large landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin, which entered the Mediterranean on 17 December, likely to assist with equipment withdrawal from Tartus, while the frigate Admiral Gorshkov departed for the Atlantic. Meanwhile, several more Russian navy and auxiliary vessels remain near Tartus but outside the port.

Military observer Preston Stewart shared a satellite image showing equipment concentrating near an Il-76 military transport aircraft at Russia’s Khmeimim airbase in Syria’s Latakia, where Russian Su-24 frontline bombers, Su-34 fighter-bombers, and Su-30/35 fighters remain stationed, according to Militarnyi.

Syria undecided on expelling Russian forces

The future of Russian military bases in Syria remains uncertain. Obeida Arnaout, spokesman for the political department of the new transitional government, told AP on 16 December that Russia should “reconsider its presence” in Syria, while not ruling out the possibility of Russian forces remaining.

“Their interests were linked to the criminal Assad regime. They can reconsider and take the initiatives to reach out to the new administration to show that they have no animosity toward the Syrian people, and that the era of Assad regime is finally over,” Arnaout said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters 16 December that Moscow was discussing the issue with new authorities.

