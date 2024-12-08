Eng
Ukrainian intel: Russia evacuates military bases as Assad regime falls in Syria

Russian navy’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich and cargo vessel Engineer Trubin departed Tartus on Dec. 8, amid ongoing emergency airlifts of matériel from Khmeimim airbase, per the report.
byYuri Zoria
08/12/2024
2 minute read
Fragment of a Ukrainian Defense Intelligence map of Syria, showing two Russian naval ships off the Syrian coast. Map: HUR
Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reports that Russian forces are conducting a hasty evacuation from Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime, as opposition forces capture Damascus, further threatening their naval and air bases.

Earlier today, Hadi Al-Bahra, head of Syria’s National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, announced the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which ruled Syria for 24 years. This marks a major setback for Russia, whose military intervention over the past 10 years sustained Bashar al-Assad’s regime in exchange for access to the Tartus port and Khmeimim airbase for operations in the Middle East and Africa.

HUR stated:

“The rapid overthrow of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria has been marked by the shameful flight of Russian contingent from the Arab republic’s territory.”

Earlier today, Syrian opposition forces took control of control Assad’s residence, government buildings, and the national television headquarters in the country’s capital of Damascus in southwestern Syria.

Amid continuing opposition offensive operations in Latakia, Hama, and Tartus provinces, HUR reports that Russian forces have evacuated their warships from the naval base in Tartus, which Assad had previously granted to Moscow in exchange for security guarantees.

Syria’s Assad flees Damascus as opposition forces take control of capital

According to HUR, the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich and Northern Fleet’s cargo vessel Engineer Trubin departed Tartus for the Mediterranean Sea on 8 December. Earlier, satellite imagery showed that Russian naval ships started evacuation from Tartus as early as 2 December, a few days into the Syrian opposition’s offensive.

HUR says Russian forces are also conducting emergency airlifts of remaining weapons and military equipment from the Khmeimim airbase.

“Following Damascus’s capture, anti-Assad forces are moving toward the coast – the probable loss of Russian military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim will finalize Kremlin’s defeat in the Middle East,” HUR stated.

Assad became Syria’s president in June 2000, effectively inheriting power from his father Hafez Assad, who had ruled the country for almost 30 years. During Bashar Assad’s rule, civil war erupted in 2011, with Russia and Iran saving the dictator from defeat. However, Assad’s allies were forced to reduce their support: Moscow due to its war in Ukraine, and Tehran due to escalating confrontation with Israel.

