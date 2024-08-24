Kursk offensive fails to divert enough troops as Russians advance to key logistics hub in Donbas

The town of Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics center for Ukrainian forces in eastern Donbas, is under increasing threat from advancing Russian troops, according to BBC.

Despite Ukraine’s attempts to divert Russian troops by seizing territory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Russian offensive in eastern Donbas has intensified.

Russian forces are now believed to be less than 10km (6 miles) away from the town, which serves as an important railway and road junction, BBC reports.

The strategic importance of Pokrovsk stems from its role in supplying and reinforcing Ukrainian troops on the eastern front, as well as evacuating wounded soldiers.

Military expert Mykhaylo Zhyrokhov emphasized the town’s significance, stating, “If we lose Pokrovsk, the entire front line will crumble,” as per BBC.

Source: @mypokrovsk Telegram

The BBC notes that the fall of Pokrovsk could have far-reaching consequences for Ukraine’s defensive positions in the region.

Analyst Pavlo Narozhny warned that the loss of Pokrovsk would jeopardize other strategically important locations, such as Chasiv Yar, which offers commanding views over the surrounding area.

In response to the advancing threat, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of families with children from Pokrovsk. This follows an earlier exodus of thousands of residents in recent months as Russian forces drew closer.

The town, formerly home to about 69,000 people, played a significant role in Ukraine’s industrial landscape. It houses the country’s largest producer of coking coal and has been dubbed the coal-mining capital of Ukraine since the capture of Donetsk in 2014.

A Ukrainian soldier stationed in the area, identified as Ostap, told the BBC’s Ukrainecast podcast that if Pokrovsk falls, there will be a total destruction of the cities and a lot of dead people.

Source: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

The BBC also suggests that the Kremlin’s media could use such a victory to offset the embarrassment of Ukraine’s recent territorial gains in the Kursk border region.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces are making slow but gradual progress toward Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine.

