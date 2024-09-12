Eng
Ships aiding Russian looting in Ukraine’s occupied ports detained

Despite efforts to obscure their identities, these vessels are being tracked and face criminal charges for illegal border crossings.
russian frigate carry kalibr cruise missiles black sea
Russian frigate carrying cruise missiles in the Black Sea, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram channel
Ships that assist Russians in looting occupied Ukrainian territories are already being detained, according to Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, as per ArmyInform. 

All vessels entering occupied ports in Crimea and temporarily occupied ports in Donetsk are violating both Ukrainian and international law. Additionally, they are breaking laws that entail criminal liability for illegal border crossings, the Navy spokesperson said.

“They do everything possible to avoid detection. They cover the ship’s names, prevent the crew from going ashore, and, of course, turn off their identification systems. This is all done with the sole purpose of concealing their presence,” explained Pletenchuk.

However, all these activities are being documented and passed on to the relevant authorities, who handle criminal proceedings against smugglers.

“One of these cases has already been successful – a ship that had entered occupied ports in Crimea was detained. Despite these ships frequently changing ownership, the flag under which they sail, and even the crew and captain,” added Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Earlier, the Russian city of Nefteyugansk opened a museum displaying the personal belongings of Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied territories.

“Brotherhood of nations”: Russia opens museum of looted Ukrainian belongings

Among the exhibits are Ukrainian-language newspapers, children’s books, vehicle license plates, tape recorders, medals, and IDs. Organizers claim volunteers returned these items from “humanitarian” missions to occupied Ukraine.

