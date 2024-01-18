Eng
Esp

“Brotherhood of nations”: Russia opens museum of looted Ukrainian belongings

Organizers claim the exhibit aims to showcase the “brotherhood” between Russians and Ukrainians.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
18/01/2024
1 minute read
"Brotherhood of nations": Russia opens museum of looted Ukrainian belongings
The museum of looted Ukrainian belongings in the Russian city of Nefteyugansk. Photo: NEFT via Telegram
The Russian city of Nefteyugansk has opened a museum displaying the personal belongings of Ukrainians living in territories occupied by Russia, reports local outlet NEFT.

Among the exhibits are Ukrainian-language newspapers, children’s books, vehicle license plates, tape recorders, medals, and IDs. Organizers claim volunteers brought back these items from “humanitarian” missions to occupied Ukraine.

The exhibit was organized by activists from the local Union of Marines of Russia. According to the group’s leader, Denis Gribkov, the museum intends to highlight Russian and Ukrainian similarities and tell of the so-called “brotherhood” among the USSR’s peoples.

“With this exhibit, we aimed to showcase the importance of our shared history with Ukrainians, which existed in the past and is being written now. We wanted to tell of the brotherhood between nations and the mighty nature of the USSR, where many innovations originated that remain in use today,” Gribkov explained.

Organizers say the exhibit will continue expanding with additional items looted from occupied Ukrainian territory. They plan to invite adults and children to indoctrinate them through “educational” programming.

In April 2022, after widespread looting by Russian occupiers came to light, President Zelenskyy described the Russian dream as “steal a toilet and die.”

Russian troops saw gender-neutral bathrooms in Ukraine - Russian official
Russian soldier with looted items in Ukraine. Photo: RFE/RL

Read more:

Read more:
