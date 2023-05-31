Russia holds 27,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, ombudsman says

Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda

The Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has said Russia holds 27,000 Ukrainian civilians captive on its territory, UkrInform reported.

According to him, Russian authorities also hold Ukrainian journalists in detention, including Dmytro Khiliuk from the UNIAN media outlet.

On 28 March 2022, Media Initiative for Human Rights organization informed that Khiliuk was abducted and subjected to torture by Russian occupiers in March 2022 in Kyiv Oblast.

