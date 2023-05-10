Ukraine identifies Russian collaborators who tortured civilians in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine’s Security Service has identified members of a criminal organization who collaborated with Russian occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast and helped them torture civilians and loot property.
The criminal organization included 30 former Ukrainian law enforcement officers and two “curators” from the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.
The investigation revealed that the criminals seized the property of civilians during searches and robbed a pharmacy during the occupation, taking all the cash and medical supplies from it. In addition, the collaborators detained civilians and tortured them to terrorize the local population.
All 34 individuals involved in illegal activities have been charged under Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, the suspects are hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory in southern Ukraine, the Security Service has added.