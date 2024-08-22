Eng
Russian authorities claim over 100,000 flee Kursk Oblast as Ukrainian forces advance 

The impact of recent events extends beyond Kursk Oblast, with neighboring Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov describing his region’s socio-economic situation as continuously “difficult.”
Ukrainian soldiers taking down the Russian flag in Vnezapnoe village of the Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from a video by TSN.
Russian authorities report that between 115,000 and 133,000 people have evacuated from Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces advanced in the recent weeks, trying to dig in and capturing Russian POWs. 

On 6 August, Ukraine started a surprise incursion in Kursk Oblast, capturing over 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory and 92 settlements. The operation continues to this day. 

According to Russian media outlet Important Stories, the discrepancies came to light during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and governors of border regions.

Kursk Governor Alexey Smirnov reported that 133,000 people have evacuated from eight districts deemed at risk, leaving 19,000 residents still in their homes. 

However, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov cited a lower figure of 115,000 evacuees. This inconsistency raises questions about the true scale of the displacement.

The evacuation affects an area with a total population of 152,000, as stated by Governor Smirnov. He also noted that over 12,000 Russians are currently housed in temporary camps established by authorities.

More than 41,000 residents of the region received various payments and more than 200 resettlement certificates were issued, according to Russian authorities. 

The situation extends beyond Kursk, with Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov describing the socio-economic conditions in his region as continuously “difficult.” Manturov’s characterization of part of the Kursk region as a “zone of escalation” further underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Earlier, Russian occupiers were reportedly planning to evacuate residents from Kursk Oblast to occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, to use them as human shields for military sites. The Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, claimed that while isolated cases of resettlement have occurred, there is no evidence of mass relocation to the area.

 Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration is also exploring the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor from Kursk to Ukraine’s bordering Sumy. Additionally, Ukraine set up a hotline for Kursk residents seeking evacuation assistance.

Colonel Roman Kostenko of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who visited Kursk Oblast, reported that no official evacuation to Ukraine is currently taking place. However, he suggested that some individuals may be leaving the area independently.

