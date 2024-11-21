Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1002: Russia launches first ICBM attack on Ukraine

Exclusives

The Euromaidan Revolution: How Ukraine’s 2014 grassroots rebellion changed history. It began with beaten students in Kyiv’s central square. It ended with a president fleeing the country and Ukraine forever changed.

Pro-Russian party cements victory. Can Georgia’s revolution succeed?. With police clearing protest camps and winter setting in, Georgia’s opposition faces its last chance to force new elections before Georgian Dream’s disputed victory cements the country’s pivot to Moscow.

Military

Frontline report: Russian tank assault ends with commander arrests. A Russian “turtle tank” equipped with metal plating, protective cages, and electronic warfare systems failed to survive coordinated Ukrainian drone strikes near the Lichchans oil refinery.

Russian forces occupy Nova Illinka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State. Russian military forces have occupied Nova Illinka in the Donetsk Oblast, an analysis by DeepState reported on 20 November.

Ukraine allegedly targets Russia’s Volgograd, Rostov, Kursk, and Astrakhan oblasts. Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian drones were intercepted in three regions of Russia, and missiles in the fourth, claiming industrial damage in Rostov. Volgograd airport was temporarily closed.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian Armed Forces establish first training facility for ground drone operators. The soldiers will command robots to scout enemy positions, deliver supplies, and evacuate casualties from the frontlines.

UK intel: Russia’s fleet forced to change area of operation, but retains ability to support land operations. Moscow has been repeatedly outmaneuvered by Ukraine’s innovative tactics and modern weaponry, forcing the retreat of its prized Black Sea Fleet from Crimea’s historic ports to safer waters.

Sanctions work: Half of Russia’s A320/A321neo fleet grounded due to engine issues. Advanced engines cannot be serviced domestically or imported, creating a looming crisis in Russian aviation as airlines struggle to sustain operational capacity.

ISW: Ukrainian deep strikes into Russia to weaken its battlefield potential. Limited but critical military systems are enabling Ukraine to conduct more effective strikes against Russian occupying forces potentially.

International

Poll shows more than 60% of Germans against providing Ukraine with Taurus. Public opposition in Germany illustrates the political challenges facing Western military support for Ukraine, even as the war enters a critical phase that demands advanced weaponry.

Canadian-purchased NASAMS air defense system en route to Ukraine. This follows close collaboration with US officials and Raytheon, with Prime Minister Trudeau informing President Zelenskyy about the system’s readiness earlier this year.

Biden administration proposes canceling $4.65 billion of Ukraine’s economic aid loan. It seeks congressional approval to forgive $4.65 billion of Ukraine’s economic aid debt, with minimal opposition expected.

Germany announces military aid package for Ukraine, including armored vehicles, drones and ammunition. Despite the extensive military assistance announced, the German government also signaled potential future reductions in military support.

US prepares $ 275 mn military package for Ukraine ahead of Trump transition. Amid Trump uncertainty and Putin tensions, Biden admin commits to supporting Ukraine’s defense, authorized long-range missile strikes into Russia.

Hungary to deploy air defense in east after US allows Ukraine to strike deep into Russia. Hungary’s defense minister has ordered air defense systems deployed near the Ukrainian border in response to expanding weapon deployment capabilities.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant risks blackout after Russian shelling disables power line. The NPP is reliant on a single power line following Russian shelling. Ukraine’s Energy Ministry warns of severe nuclear safety risks, urging international action at an IAEA meeting to restore Ukrainian control.

Reuters: Russia’s weekend strikes badly hit Ukraine’s biggest private power producer. As winter descends on Ukraine with the first snow blanketing Kyiv, Russia has intensified its assault on the country’s power infrastructure.

Russian missile strike injures 15 people in Dnipro’s Kryvyi Rih, including teenagers. The attack coming after the morning ICBM strike on Dnipro damaged an administrative building, multiple homes, and residential buildings.

Moscow’s first ICBM attack: Russia hits Dnipro with intercontinental ballistic missile injuring two. In its attacks, Russia has never used the ICBMs against Ukraine before.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants could cause nuclear disaster. Attacks on power substations threaten to disrupt cooling systems at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, risking a large-scale radiological event.

New Developments

Zaluzhnyi: World War III started in 2024. Former Ukrainian Armed Forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi warned in a stark assessment on the Russo-Ukrainian War being a watershed moment for global security.

Reuters: Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. North Korea has also supplied Russia with self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, as per Seoul intelligence.

ISW: Ukrainian Storm Shadow’s target in Kursk Oblast likely was Russian military operations center. Ukraine struck an arsenal storing diverse missile systems, including North Korean ballistic missiles, in a coordinated drone attack.

Read our earlier daily review here.