Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Kellogg: Putin’s proposal for a “three-day ceasefire is absurd”

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg has called Putin’s three-day ceasefire proposal “absurd” as the Trump administration pushes for a more comprehensive 30-day truce in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
29/04/2025
3 minute read
kellogg claims times misrepresented ukraine partition comments lt gen keith (ret) 8 2025 general president trump's envoy has claimed exclusive interview published 11 where newspaper portrayed suggesting could partitioned almost
US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.). 8 January 2025. Screenshot: Fox News
Kellogg: Putin’s proposal for a “three-day ceasefire is absurd”

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s three-day ceasefire proposal for Ukraine as “absurd,” according to Fox News.

Speaking on Fox News on 29 April, Kellogg expressed confidence in the United States’ position regarding Ukraine.“We’re in a pretty good position when it comes to the Ukrainians,” he said.

And a three-day ceasefire is absurd,” Kellogg said, referring to Putin’s proposed pause in fighting from 8-10 May.

The Trump administration envoy said that President Trump wants a more comprehensive agreement. “Trump favors a comprehensive sea, air, land, infrastructure ceasefire for a minimum of 30 days, and then we can extend that,” he said.

Kellogg placed responsibility on Russia to move forward with negotiations. “When you look at everything that the Ukrainians are willing to work with, now it’s over to the Russians, over to Putin,” he noted. “We’ve got one side and you need to come to the other side. And I think we are close.”

Putin recently announced a truce in the Russia-Ukraine war coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. The ceasefire would start at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said, following the announcement, that US President Donald Trump seeks a “complete ceasefire” in Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Putin’s proposal, saying that a three-day ceasefire is insufficient and that a just, lasting peace is needed instead.

According to UK Defence Intelligence, the three-day truce announced by Putin is likely intended to portray Russia as open to negotiations and to prevent Ukraine’s long-range strikes, while maintaining Russia’s positions on the front lines.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts