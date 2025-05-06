Macron and Starmer urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

On 5 May 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, during which both leaders called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine “to ensure meaningful peace talks.” The conversation is documented in an official press release from the UK government.
The leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and stressed the importance of a month-long halt to hostilities to create conditions for meaningful peace negotiations. According to the press release, Starmer said that Ukraine has demonstrated its readiness to engage and is acting as “the party of peace.”
They also agreed to enhance UK–France cooperation across defense, security, and migration policy, looking ahead to a bilateral summit later this year.
Putin’s symbolic three-day truce proposal and Ukraine’s reaction
On 28 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire timed to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The declared pause in fighting is scheduled from 00:00 on 8 May to 00:00 on 11 May.
In response to Putin’s announcement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kyiv is ready to implement a full ceasefire lasting no less than 30 days. The MFA added that Ukraine does not understand the logic behind limiting the ceasefire to just three days tied to the WWII victory commemoration.
Zelenskyy calls Putin’s 9 May truce proposal a deceptive maneuver
