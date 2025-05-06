Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Macron and Starmer urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

In a phone call, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron emphasized Ukraine’s willingness to engage and stressed the importance of creating conditions for genuine peace talks.
byYuri Zoria
06/05/2025
3 minute read
Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron in Paris
Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Source: BBC
Macron and Starmer urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

On 5 May 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, during which both leaders called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine “to ensure meaningful peace talks.” The conversation is documented in an official press release from the UK government.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours. After taking office, he launched separate talks with Kyiv and Moscow, with one of Washington’s known demands being that Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Now, more than 100 days into his presidency, the war is nowhere near ending: Russian forces continue daily ground assaults in eastern Ukraine and launch nightly drone attacks on residential areas.

The leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and stressed the importance of a month-long halt to hostilities to create conditions for meaningful peace negotiations. According to the press release, Starmer said that Ukraine has demonstrated its readiness to engage and is acting as “the party of peace.

They also agreed to enhance UK–France cooperation across defense, security, and migration policy, looking ahead to a bilateral summit later this year.

Putin’s symbolic three-day truce proposal and Ukraine’s reaction

On 28 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire timed to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The declared pause in fighting is scheduled from 00:00 on 8 May to 00:00 on 11 May.

In response to Putin’s announcement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kyiv is ready to implement a full ceasefire lasting no less than 30 days. The MFA added that Ukraine does not understand the logic behind limiting the ceasefire to just three days tied to the WWII victory commemoration.

Zelenskyy calls Putin’s 9 May truce proposal a deceptive maneuver

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!