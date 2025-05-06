Macron and Starmer urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

On 5 May 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, during which both leaders called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine “to ensure meaningful peace talks.” The conversation is documented in an official press release from the UK government.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours. After taking office, he launched separate talks with Kyiv and Moscow, with one of Washington’s known demands being that Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Now, more than 100 days into his presidency, the war is nowhere near ending: Russian forces continue daily ground assaults in eastern Ukraine and launch nightly drone attacks on residential areas.

The leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and stressed the importance of a month-long halt to hostilities to create conditions for meaningful peace negotiations. According to the press release, Starmer said that Ukraine has demonstrated its readiness to engage and is acting as “the party of peace.”

They also agreed to enhance UK–France cooperation across defense, security, and migration policy, looking ahead to a bilateral summit later this year.

Putin’s symbolic three-day truce proposal and Ukraine’s reaction

On 28 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire timed to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The declared pause in fighting is scheduled from 00:00 on 8 May to 00:00 on 11 May.

In response to Putin’s announcement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kyiv is ready to implement a full ceasefire lasting no less than 30 days. The MFA added that Ukraine does not understand the logic behind limiting the ceasefire to just three days tied to the WWII victory commemoration.