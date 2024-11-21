Eng
US prepares $ 275 mn military package for Ukraine ahead of Trump transition

Amid Trump uncertainty and Putin tensions, Biden admin commits to supporting Ukraine’s defense, authorized long-range missile strikes into Russia.
byMaria Tril
21/11/2024
2 minute read
himars
HIMARS. Illustrative photo from open sources
The Associated Press reported on 19 November that the US will send Ukraine another military package containing $275 million in military equipment, including air defense systems, High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, and Javelin anti-armor munitions.

The urgency stems from growing uncertainties about the war’s future, particularly with Trump’s pledges to potentially end the war quickly and suggested that Ukraine might need to concede some occupied territory to end the war. Biden administration also announced earlier in November the deployment of military aid and authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

Ukraine has already deployed American-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles into Russia, with about eight missiles launched and only two intercepted.

The announced aid package includes ammunition for HIMARS, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, 60-mm and 81-mm mortar rounds, anti-tank missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, small arms and ammunition, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment, spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

“We are committed to using the full authority that Congress has allotted to us,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said.

The aid package is part of a broader strategy to bolster Ukraine’s position. The State Department also authorized a $100 million sale of defense equipment and services, which Ukraine will purchase directly.

The Biden administration is also working to disperse its portion of a $50 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets before leaving office. 

One senior administration official said they are in “advanced stages” of discussing loan terms, with the goal of completing the $20 billion US portion by year’s end.

This comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions, with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently lowering the nuclear weapon usage threshold and the Kremlin warning of potential strong responses to Ukrainian missile strikes.

