“If they will cut, I think we will lose,” Zelenskyy tells Fox News on US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a stark warning about the consequences of potential US aid cuts, stating bluntly that “if they will cut, I think we will lose,” in an interview with Fox News aired Tuesday. Zelenskyy’s comments come as debates over continued US military aid to Ukraine intensify in Congress, highlighting the potentially devastating impact of any reduction in Western support.

Speaking to Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst as the full-scale war passes its 1,000-day mark, Zelenskyy emphasized that while Ukraine would continue fighting regardless of circumstances, survival without US support would be in question. “Of course, anyway, we will stay and we will fight. We have production, but it’s not enough to prevail,” he stated.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the critical importance of maintaining international unity, particularly between Ukraine and the United States. “What is very dangerous is if we lose unity in Europe and, what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States,” Zelenskyy warned.

On the diplomatic front, Zelenskyy acknowledged the United States’ crucial role in potentially ending the war, noting that America’s influence exceeds that of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. “Putin is weaker than the United States of America. The President of the United States of America has the strength and authorities and weapons, and he can decrease the price for the energy resources,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the incoming US administration, Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism about President-elect Trump’s potential influence on the war’s resolution. “The United States is stronger. Economy, stronger. The United States has a very big influence,” he stated, while acknowledging that achieving peace “will not be simple.”

