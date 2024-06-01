Eng
Zelenskyy: Slow US aid delivery hinders Ukraine’s defense against Russia

He urged partners to speed up aid delivery, stressing that Russia kills Ukrainians daily.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via X/Twitter
Zelenskyy: Slow US aid delivery hinders Ukraine’s defense against Russia

President Zelenskyy acknowledged in an interview with The Guardian that the slow arrival of US aid is hindering Ukraine’s ability to form new brigades and effectively counter Russian aggression in the Kharkiv Oblast.

“From this amount [of American aid], I believe, little has arrived to date. I cannot fully equip the reserve brigades to simply replace the brigades that are currently stationed, to enable a proper rotation. Russia clearly understands this – what they are doing with Kharkiv and why they are looking in that direction – to stretch out the front. They know that our reserves are understaffed,” noted Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader warned that Russia aims to stretch Ukrainian forces thin in order to fully occupy the eastern part of the country. He emphasized that an adequate supply of weapons and long-range capabilities are crucial to counter this threat.

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the $61 billion in aid approved by the US Congress is substantial. However, he pointed out that the West lacks the speed necessary to deliver weapons. The President urged partners to expedite the process, stressing that Russia is killing Ukrainians every day.

