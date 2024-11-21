ISW: Ukrainian Storm Shadow’s target in Kursk Oblast likely was Russian military operations center

Ukrainian forces executed a sophisticated multi-pronged strike against Russian military infrastructure on the night of November 19 to 20, employing both long-range missiles and drone technologies to target strategic assets deep within Russian territory.

Westerm media reported on 20 November that Ukraine launched the British Storm Shadow for the first time against Russian military targets. However the UK declined such statements.

ISW reported, citing geolocated footage that revealed the aftermath of a likely strike near Marino in Kursk Oblast, with Russian military bloggers suggesting up to 12 missiles were launched.

According to the ISW report, the potential target was the Baryatinsky Estate in Marino, which Defense Express suggested might be housing a joint command post for Russian and North Korean troops.

ISW could not independently confirm this claim.

However, accordign to the report, the location’s proximity to the Kursk Oblast salient—approximately 30 kilometers away—makes it a strategically plausible site for an operational headquarters.

Ukrainian forces conducted an extensive drone strike targeting military and defense industrial infrastructure across multiple Russian oblasts. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones across various regions.

Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko from Ukraine’s Center for Combatting Disinformation disclosed that Ukrainian drones struck the 13th Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) arsenal near Kotovo, Novgorod Oblast.

The arsenal reportedly stored an extensive range of military equipment, including artillery ammunition, multiple rocket launch systems missiles, ballistic missiles, and surface-to-air missile systems.

Additional targets included a Russian Sever Grouping of Forces command post in Gubkin, Belgorod Oblast, and the EFKO Factory in Alekseyevka, Belgorod Oblast, which Kovalenko stated produces cargo drones for the Russian military.

