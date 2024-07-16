Eng
Kursk governor claims Ukrainian attack on industrial facility overnight

A fire at a Russian low-voltage equipment plant has been blamed on a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local officials. A 400-square-meter blaze engulfs a factory in Korenevo.
16/07/2024
fire at the plant in kursk 16 july 2024
The fire at the plant in Kursk Oblast reportedly due to drone attack overnight on 16 July. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
According to regional governor Alexei Smirnov and several Telegram channels, a fire broke out at a low-voltage equipment plant in Korenevo, Kursk Oblast, Russia, on 16 July.

Smirnov claimed “a Ukrainian drone” attacked the facility. None of the workers were injured, according to him.

“Fire crews from two districts are extinguishing the fire in one of the technological workshops,” the Kursk Oblast head wrote.

Telegram channels report that workers evacuated before firefighters arrived – preliminarily, one person was injured.

The fire reportedly covers an area of 400 square meters.

The Korenevo Low-Voltage Equipment Plant produces low-voltage distribution and control equipment used in Russia’s industrial and energy sectors and in other countries.

Since the beginning of 2024, numerous Russian oil sector facilities have been targeted by drone attacks, causing some refineries to halt their primary oil processing units. At least seven Russian plants suspended operations in the year’s first quarter.

