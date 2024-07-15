Eng
Zelenskyy says weapons begin to arrive for Ukraine’s 14 under-equipped brigades

byOlena Mukhina
15/07/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian soldiers
The Ukrainian military. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a recent press conference that Ukrainian brigades lacking military equipment are being supplied with the necessary weapons, but more work is needed.

Earlier, in an interview with Bloomberg, shared on YouTube by his office, Zelenskyy disclosed that 14 military brigades were under-equipped and lacked crucial weapons to launch any significant counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Ukraine’s 14 brigades are under-equipped, lacking weapons promised earlier by allies

“We want appropriate counteroffensive actions when we are ready. We are ready when weapons arrive. Today, there are none,” he said on 4 July.

Currently, “something has started to arrive,” Zelenskyy said. In particular, artillery.

“But there is still a long way to go before achieving a positive result,” he emphasized.

He noted that the 14 brigades, which he previously mentioned as being under-equipped, were created as a reserve.

“Frankly speaking, they were created as a reserve, but for the reserve to be functional and combat-ready, it needs not only to have weapons but also to train with the weapons they will fight with,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.

When asked whether those brigades are planned to be used in a new counteroffensive, he replied that the reserve is primarily necessary for conducting rotations.

Previously, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs 25 Patriot missile defense systems to protect its skies from Russian aerial threats.

The Patriot systems are the Ukrainian air defense’s only tool, capable of destroying Russian ballistic missiles, including the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal “hypersonic” missile.

