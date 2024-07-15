Russians seize Donetsk Oblast’s Urozhaine

Russian forces have reportedly captured the small village of Urozhaine in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on 14 July, according to reports from DeepState and claims by Russia’s Defense Ministry. DeepState, a Ukrainian OSINT project tracking the frontline developments, reported that Russian occupying forces launched a massive assault on the northern part of the settlement early in the morning of 14 July.

Urozhaine is located in the Velyka Novosilka sector in the southern front in southwestern Donetsk Oblast. Urozhaine had previously been liberated from Russian forces in August 2023 during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“The enemy forces were significant, we have information about two companies of personnel,” DeepState stated. The reasons and preconditions for the collapse of the defense are being clarified, according to the report.

In addition to Urozhaine, DeepState reported Russian advances near Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast, and Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. Ongoing battles were reported in Donetsk’s Zalizne and Klishchiivka. Later the same day, DeepState updated that Russian forces had also advanced near Pivdenne, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its July 13 assessment noted that geolocated footage published on 13 July indicated recent Russian advances within northern Urozhaine. Some Russian military bloggers claimed either complete or partial control of Urozhaine.

In its July 14 report, ISW stated that the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have seized Urozhaine amid continued fighting in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area. Russian military bloggers offered conflicting reports, with some claiming full control of Urozhaine and others reporting only partial control.

The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff didn’t confirm the loss of Urozhaine in its reports as of the time of the publication of this article.

Related: