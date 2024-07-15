Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russians seize Donetsk Oblast’s Urozhaine

DeepState reports Russian capture of Urozhaine on 14 July. ISW says Russian milbloggers offer conflicting reports on the extent of Russian occupation. The Ukrainian previously liberated Urozhaine in August 2023.
byYuri Zoria
15/07/2024
2 minute read
russians seize donetsk oblast's urozhaine map showing situation front 15 july 2024
Urozhaine on the map, showing the situation on the front as of 15 July 2024. Map: Deepstatemap.
Russians seize Donetsk Oblast’s Urozhaine

Russian forces have reportedly captured the small village of Urozhaine in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on 14 July, according to reports from DeepState and claims by Russia’s Defense Ministry. DeepState, a Ukrainian OSINT project tracking the frontline developments, reported that Russian occupying forces launched a massive assault on the northern part of the settlement early in the morning of 14 July.

Urozhaine is located in the Velyka Novosilka sector in the southern front in southwestern Donetsk Oblast. Urozhaine had previously been liberated from Russian forces in August 2023 during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The enemy forces were significant, we have information about two companies of personnel,” DeepState stated. The reasons and preconditions for the collapse of the defense are being clarified, according to the report.

In addition to Urozhaine, DeepState reported Russian advances near Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast, and Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. Ongoing battles were reported in Donetsk’s Zalizne and Klishchiivka. Later the same day, DeepState updated that Russian forces had also advanced near Pivdenne, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its July 13 assessment noted that geolocated footage published on 13 July indicated recent Russian advances within northern Urozhaine. Some Russian military bloggers claimed either complete or partial control of Urozhaine.

In its July 14 report, ISW stated that the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have seized Urozhaine amid continued fighting in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area. Russian military bloggers offered conflicting reports, with some claiming full control of Urozhaine and others reporting only partial control.

The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff didn’t confirm the loss of Urozhaine in its reports as of the time of the publication of this article.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts