Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russia redeploys some forces from Donetsk Oblast to Kursk

Russia has redeployed limited elements from DOnetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions to Kursk Oblast, reflecting the operational strain caused by the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk on Russia’s priority offensive efforts in Donetsk Oblast, ISW says.
byYuri Zoria
01/09/2024
3 minute read
isw russia redeploys some forces from donetsk oblast kursk map kursk-incursion-isw
Map: ISW.
ISW: Russia redeploys some forces from Donetsk Oblast to Kursk

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 31 August that the Russian military command has redeployed some forces initially intended to support Russia’s priority offensive operations in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast to Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This move suggests that operational pressures from the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast are affecting Russian military efforts across various sectors.

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August, aims to create a buffer zone near the border to protect Ukrainian regions from Russian shelling and to draw Russian forces away from key battlefronts. So far, Russia has responded by deploying conscripts to Kursk and redeploying units from non-priority directions, such as Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, to counter the Ukrainian advances.

Russian sources and social media users claimed on 14 and 17 August that elements of the Russian 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade, part of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, were shifted from the Pokrovsk direction to Kursk Oblast. ISW noted that other elements of the 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade were observed operating east of Pokrovsk in mid-August and as recently as today.

map isw pokrovsk-isw
Map: ISW.

Additionally, the volunteer-led OSINT organization Evocation.info reported on 19 August that Russia had redeployed elements of the 1st “Slavic” Motorized Rifle Brigade, part of the 1st Donetsk People’s Republic Army Corps, from the Donetsk direction to Kursk Oblast. ISW observed these elements in action in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions in late July and August 2024.

ISW emphasized that there is no indication these redeployed elements were previously engaged in frontline combat in Russia’s priority directions of Toretsk and Pokrovsk. The redeployed units were likely reserve forces that the Russian military command intended to use to reinforce these areas and prevent a premature operational culmination.

Impact of Redeployment on Russian Operations

The decision to redeploy limited elements to Kursk Oblast instead of using them to advance in the Pokrovsk or Toretsk directions “suggests that the Russian military command has not been able to fully insulate its priority offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast from the manpower demands brought about by the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast,” ISW says.

So far, Russia has avoided redeploying forces designated for offensive operations in Toretsk or Pokrovsk to defend against the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast. Instead, forces have been pulled from lower-priority areas, including northern Kharkiv Oblast, the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, and western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as per ISW. The limited redeployment of elements from the 15th and 1st Motorized Rifle Brigades is unlikely to immediately impact the battlefield situation in Pokrovsk or Toretsk, given their small numbers, the think tank believes.

It remains unclear if the Russian military command has already or will redeploy additional reserve forces intended for Russia’s offensive operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions to address the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast,” ISW says.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts