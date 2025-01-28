Support us on Patreon
Five Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation under Qatar mediation

Children, aged 1.5 to 18, escaped Russian occupation through efforts by Ukraine’s ombudsman and Qatar; one reunited with their freed POW mother.
byYuri Zoria
28/01/2025
2 minute read
A child returned from the occupied areas. Photo: Telegram/Dmytro Lubinets
Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced on 28 January the successful repatriation of five Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories of the country.

Since the start of Russia’s occupation of parts of Ukraine, many children have been separated from relatives living in government-controlled areas. Moscow has also relocated numerous Ukrainians, including a significant number of children, to Russia. Among them, orphans are often placed in foster care, with their identities frequently altered, further complicating future repatriation efforts.

The children, aged from 1.5 to 18 years, were brought back from occupied areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Lubinets expressed special gratitude to Qatar for their assistance in the repatriation effort.

Ukrainian officials talking to the children returned from the occupied areas. Photo: Telegram/Dmytro Lubinets

Among those returned was the daughter of a female service member previously held as a prisoner of war.

“The girl is now with her mother,” Lubinets reported.

One young man among the returnees sought help from the ombudsman’s office after being unable to leave the occupied territory independently. The office now assists him with obtaining documents, finding housing, and applying to higher education institutions.

The returned children will receive necessary medical care and educational opportunities.

