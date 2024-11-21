Ukrainian Armed Forces establish first training facility for ground drone operators

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have established a military education center for unmanned ground robotic systems operators.

The Ukrainian military’s establishment of a dedicated training center for unmanned ground robot operators showcases how Ukraine moves to integrate diverse robotic systems across combat, medical evacuation, and logistics operations. This investment in both training infrastructure and hundreds of domestically produced unmanned systems reflects Ukraine’s commitment to reducing human casualties while maintaining battlefield effectiveness through technological innovation.

As reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, future specialists are being trained at the new training facility, with about ten different types of unmanned ground robotic systems in operation for training purposes.

These ten types are related to specific areas of importance for the Ukrainian military, for example in logistics, engineering, etc.

Colonel Vitaliy Dobrianskyi, Head of the Innovation Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasized that “it is extremely important that future specialists have not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills. All this is supported with due attention to the duration of the training process for the crews of the BNSF.”

To further improve Ukraine’s capacity in this area, the government has ordered several hundred reconnaissance, strike, logistics, and other unmanned systems made in Ukraine.

Photographs released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on social media showcase the different functions these type of drones will have in the field.

Some drones have an offensive purpose, while others can facilitate the transport of wounded servicemen, or provide logistic support in the form of mine delivery to soldiers stationed in the field.

Related: