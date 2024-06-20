Russo-Ukrainian war, day 847: Russia and North Korea forge alliance amid ongoing Ukraine war

Exclusive

Ukraine punches above its weight, destroying $ 98.7 bn of Russian military equipment. The $300 billion in frozen Russian assets could be the game-changer Ukraine needs to expand its already impressive feat of Russian armor with smaller resources

How Ukraine could spend $ 300B in frozen Russian assets to win the war. The confiscation of $300 billion in Russian assets would allow Ukraine to invest in long-term defense contracts, ensuring a steady supply of weapons and equipment critical to Ukraine’s victory over Russia.

Military

Russian oil depot burns for second day after Ukrainian drone attack. The targeted oil depots collectively house 22 fuel reservoirs.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advances near Lyptsi in Kharkiv direction, regain some territories. Ukrainian forces successfully targeted and eliminated Russian troops and equipment gathering in Hlyboke for an offensive on Lyptsi, using drones, airstrikes, and an armored vehicle raid, according to geolocated footage and military sources.

ISW: Russia charges Ukrainian officials with crimes in absentia as part of its efforts to insinuate that Ukraine should not exist. Russia charges Ukrainian military officials with crimes in absentia, demonstrating its refusal to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty. It also placed NATO officials on wanted lists for “violating Russian laws” in their own countries, setting stage for potential aggression

Russia attacks Ukraine with 21 drones, injures two in Lviv Oblast. In Lviv, a drone hit residential areas injuring 2 & damaging buildings. Air defenses downed all 5 drones over the oblast. Other 5 Ukraine’s regions effectively countered the attacks.

As of 19 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 529750 (+1130) Tanks: 7984 (+10) APV: 15319 (+12) Artillery systems: 14007 (+48) MLRS: 1104 Anti-aircraft systems: 857 (+4) Aircraft: 359 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11221 (+34) Cruise missiles : 2297 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19078 (+47)



Intelligence and technology

US firm to start ammunition production in Ukraine. Northrop Grumman has announced plans to manufacture medium caliber ammunition in Ukraine, a first for a US defense firm in the country.

Finnish intel: Russian bases near border Stripped for Ukraine War. Satellite imagery corroborates Finnish intelligence reports that Russian military bases near the Finnish border, with equipment and troops, redeployed for the war in Ukraine.

International

French far-right leader opposes providing missiles to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia. Jordan Bardella, head of France’s far-right National Rally party, said he, if elected as Prime Minister, would not send long-range missiles or other weapons to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia, citing concerns about “risks of escalation.”

Ukraine, EU finalize text of bilateral security guarantee agreement. The agreement is expected to be signed by the end of June.

Russia and North Korea forge alliance, agreeing to mutual defense pact. Russia could be obligated to participate in a war on North Korea’s side in case of a resumption of hostilities between North and South Korea.

NATO to strengthen ties in Asia-Pacific amid Putin’s visit to North Korea. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern about the potential support Russia provides to North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and gets weapons in return for attacking Ukraine, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted that the fastest way to end Russia’s war in Ukraine is to cut off the military resources it gets from China, North Korea, and Iran.

Hungary’s EU presidency to prioritize Western Balkans over Ukraine. Hungary’s upcoming presidency of the EU Council is set to prioritize the Western Balkans over Ukraine’s membership bid, according to a recent report.

Denmark unveils 19th military aid package for Ukraine, including F-16s. First Danish F-16s will arrive in Ukraine this summer, joining those from Netherlands, Belgium & Norway

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine repatriates 600 of at least 20,000 children abducted by Russia. Last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

Ukrainian Intel identifies Russian officers behind POW executions near Robotyne. Russian soldiers executed four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in May 2024, a potential war crime caught on camera.

Political and legal developments

EU reinstates tariffs on Ukrainian oats; eggs and sugar likely next. The EU has applied an emergency brake, which is triggered when Ukrainian import volumes reach their maximum limit.

Ukraine restores ferry service to Georgia across Black Sea, suspended due to Russia invasion. The first voyage from Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, to Batumi, Georgia, is set for 9 July.

Western media sound alarm over press freedom decline in Ukraine. NYT, The Guardian are drawing attention to a troubling trend of shrinking press freedom in Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.

New developments

Russia, North Korea deepen cooperation during Putin’s first visit to Korea in 24 years. Amid reports of N.Korea supplying arms to Russia for Ukraine war, the two nations plan to sign strategic partnership treaty. Pentagon voices concern over deepening Russia-N.Korea ties & violation of sanctions.

