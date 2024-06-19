Eng
Russian oil depot burns for second day after Ukrainian drone attack

The targeted oil depots collectively house 22 fuel reservoirs.
19/06/2024
oil tanks in Rostov Oblast in fire
The fire after the night drone attack on Russian oil tanks in Rostov Oblast. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
The fire at the oil depot in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, continues to burn following a Ukrainian drone attack on 18 June. A second fuel reservoir has been depressurized, according to Governor Vasily Golubev.

“It has not been possible to stabilize the situation at the oil depot in Azov, where a fire broke out yesterday following a UAV attack. Efforts to extinguish the fire have been unsuccessful. At 4:40 PM, a second reservoir was depressurized,” Golubev wrote on Telegram.

On the night of the attack, local residents heard five explosions before oil product reservoirs caught fire. Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that their drones targeted the Azovproduct and Donnefteproduct oil depots, which collectively house 22 fuel reservoirs.

The targeted depot handles up to 60,000 tons of oil products per month and can store up to 30,000 cubic meters of oil products in the tanks that were set ablaze by the drone strike.

The aftermath of the drone strikes in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, June 2024. Photo: Screenshot

Satellite images from Planet Labs, revealed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s “Schemes” project, showcase the extent of the damage caused by the attack.

