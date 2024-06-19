Russian oil depot burns for second day after Ukrainian drone attack

The fire at the oil depot in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, continues to burn following a Ukrainian drone attack on 18 June. A second fuel reservoir has been depressurized, according to Governor Vasily Golubev.

🔥 At an oil depot in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, where 1 tank has been on fire for two days following a 🇺🇦 drone attack, another tank has now been depressurized. A local resident's video details the number of Ukrainian drones, their targets, and the aftermath of the strikes. pic.twitter.com/0ffzvu2lFb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 19, 2024

“It has not been possible to stabilize the situation at the oil depot in Azov, where a fire broke out yesterday following a UAV attack. Efforts to extinguish the fire have been unsuccessful. At 4:40 PM, a second reservoir was depressurized,” Golubev wrote on Telegram.

On the night of the attack, local residents heard five explosions before oil product reservoirs caught fire. Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that their drones targeted the Azovproduct and Donnefteproduct oil depots, which collectively house 22 fuel reservoirs.

The targeted depot handles up to 60,000 tons of oil products per month and can store up to 30,000 cubic meters of oil products in the tanks that were set ablaze by the drone strike.

Satellite images from Planet Labs, revealed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s “Schemes” project, showcase the extent of the damage caused by the attack.

Read more: