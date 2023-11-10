Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukrainian drone attack damages two Russian warships beyond repair

Russian fast landing boats carrying infantry fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft systems were sunk by maritime kamikaze drones on 10 November.
bySerge Havrylets
10/11/2023
2 minute read
Serna class landing vessel
A Serna-class landing vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Illustrative photo via Wikipedia.
Russian Serna-class boats that were damaged during a Ukrainian maritime drone attack in occupied Crimea on 10 November cannot be repaired, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an unnamed source in Ukraine’s intelligence.

According to the source, the strikes at the Russian boats caused detonation that destroyed at least one BTR-82 infantry fighting vehicle, which was on one of the boats. The Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drone attack has also damaged two warships beyond repair. Both vessels sank and cannot be restored, the unnamed source in Ukraine’s intelligence told Ukrainska Pravda.

Two Russian fast landing boats were hit in the Black Sea near the village of Chornomorske in the occupied Crimea on the night of 10 November.

How Ukraine’s scrappy marine drones are revolutionizing naval warfare

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) has officially confirmed that a Ukrainian nighttime attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea on 10 November led to the destruction of Serna-class boats with crew and armored vehicles on board.

Russia heavily used these types of landing craft during its occupation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island earlier in the war to transport military vehicles and personnel. Moreover, Russia also placed Tor-M2 anti-aircraft complexes on the ships to provide air defense for its forces on the island and in the Black Sea.

The Serna-class landing craft are highly mobile and can carry up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed personnel. Russia uses them for rapid deployment of naval infantry and evacuation operations. With Russia’s naval air defenses diminished after Ukrainian strikes, these landing craft with anti-aircraft capabilities likely helped protect Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

