French far-right leader opposes providing missiles to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia

Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National -RN) party, stated that if elected prime minister, he would not supply Ukraine with missiles capable of striking Russian territory. However, he also expressed support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russia, according to Reuters.

This comes as most NATO and EU allies, including France, now support allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, particularly after Russia’s new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

“I don’t plan to send, especially, long-range missiles or other weapons that will allow Ukraine to strike the Russian territory. My position has not changed and will not change – it’s about support for Ukraine and avoiding all risks of escalation in the region,” Bardella said at the Eurosatory arms fair near Paris, as per Reuters.

In the June 2024 European Parliament elections, far-right parties gained traction across Europe, particularly in France and Germany. The French far-right National Rally party doubled its number of seats compared to President Emmanuel Macron’s allies, with Bardella gaining an opportunity to become the next French Prime Minister.

In response to these preliminary results, Macron announced that the French Parliament would be dissolved on 9 June, with new elections scheduled for 30 June and 7 July.

Reuters notes that even if the RN were to run France’s government, Macron would remain French president and the head of France’s army, although the constitution grants the prime minister a role in defense matters, but the division of power is not clearly defined.

Macron would lose control over key domestic issues like economic policy, security, immigration, and finances, which would affect other policies, including aid to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

On 2 June, Ukraine launched a HIMARS strike on Belgorod, Russia, shortly after President Biden lifted the ban on using American-supplied munitions against Russian targets. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy praised the move as it bolsters Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

