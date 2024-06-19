Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

French far-right leader opposes providing missiles to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia

Jordan Bardella, head of France’s far-right National Rally party, said he, if elected as Prime Minister, would not send long-range missiles or other weapons to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia, citing concerns about “risks of escalation.”
byVira Kravchuk
19/06/2024
2 minute read
French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party president Jordan Bardella.
French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party president Jordan Bardella. Source: Julien de Rosa, AFP
French far-right leader opposes providing missiles to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia

 Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National -RN) party, stated that if elected prime minister, he would not supply Ukraine with missiles capable of striking Russian territory. However, he also expressed support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russia, according to Reuters.

This comes as most NATO and EU allies, including France, now support allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, particularly after Russia’s new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. 

“I don’t plan to send, especially, long-range missiles or other weapons that will allow Ukraine to strike the Russian territory. My position has not changed and will not change – it’s about support for Ukraine and avoiding all risks of escalation in the region,” Bardella said at the Eurosatory arms fair near Paris, as per Reuters.

In the June 2024 European Parliament elections, far-right parties gained traction across Europe, particularly in France and Germany. The French far-right National Rally party doubled its number of seats compared to President Emmanuel Macron’s allies, with Bardella gaining an opportunity to become the next French Prime Minister.

 In response to these preliminary results, Macron announced that the French Parliament would be dissolved on 9 June, with new elections scheduled for 30 June and 7 July.

Reuters notes that even if the RN were to run France’s government, Macron would remain French president and the head of France’s army, although the constitution grants the prime minister a role in defense matters, but the division of power is not clearly defined.

Macron would lose control over key domestic issues like economic policy, security, immigration, and finances, which would affect other policies, including aid to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

On 2 June, Ukraine launched a HIMARS strike on Belgorod, Russia, shortly after President Biden lifted the ban on using American-supplied munitions against Russian targets. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy praised the move as it bolsters Ukraine’s defense capabilities. 

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!