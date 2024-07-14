Russo-Ukrainian War, day 872: NATO summit boosts Ukraine’s defense, sidesteps membership question

Exclusive

Summit in Washington: Ukraine’s NATO dream deferred, but not dead. At the 75th NATO summit in Washington, leaders prioritized bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities while sidestepping the question of NATO membership, leaving Kyiv to navigate an uncertain path towards future accession.

Military

One-way trip: desperate Russian tunnel strategy to advance near Donetsk’s New York. Russian troops emerged from an underground passage to launch a surprise attack on Ukrainian positions in New York, Donetsk Oblast, however, the confined space limited reinforcements and made evacuating casualties nearly impossible.

CNN: US military aid prevents occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers report significant impacts from the recent decision to allow the use of US and allied weapons to strike inside Russia.

Firefighter injured due to Russian “double-tap” strike in Kherson. The firefighters arrived and started extinguishing the fire. However, Russian forces launched another strike at the same location, injuring one of the firefighters on the scene.

Russia deliberately targets Ukrainian first responders with follow-up strikes, killing 2 in Kharkiv Oblast. On 13 July, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M missile strikes on a railway station in Budy, Kharkiv Oblast, killing the head of the local State Emergency Services and a police officer, who arrived at the station to help after the initial strike.

As of 14 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 559090 (+1320)

Tanks: 8206 (+7)

APV: 15811 (+32)

Artillery systems: 15262 (+46)

MLRS: 1119

Anti-aircraft systems: 890 (+1)

Aircraft: 361

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12108 (+39)

Cruise missiles : 2397

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20538 (+77)

Intelligence and technology

39 tanks, HIMARS and ammunition: Germany covertly hands over huge shipment of weapons to Ukraine. Germany is covertly stepping up arms aid for Ukraine. This is demonstrated by a huge military package including tanks and HIMARS rocket launchers, which was delivered to Ukraine at the end of June beginning of July.

NATO officials praise innovative Ukrainian DELTA combat system. ”Ukraine is positioning itself as a leader in battlefield innovation. Their experience and perseverance in developing this critical system during wartime is an inspiration to the global defense community,” NATO officials stated.

Some 50 British and Ukrainian enterprises strengthen defense ties at UAV production conference. At the British-Ukrainian UAV conference, British Ambassador Martin Harris reassured Ukraine of the UK’s commitment to assisting in drones and UAVs supplying, highlighting ongoing efforts to explore more opportunities for collaboration.

International

Poland reached out to Trump team to discuss Russo-Ukrainian War. The Foreign Minister of Poland said that he hopes Trump “would want to be a winner, and a winner of getting to a fair peace in Ukraine, which means Ukraine enjoying its liberty.”

EU tightening sanctions regime on Russia by targeting sanction dodgers across Asia. In order to prevent Russia from accessing Western technology for its war effort, the EU is going global in the search for sanctions offenders, expanding its focus to countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia.

488 dreams of Olympics shattered: Paris march spotlights Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia. While Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in Paris Olympics in a neutral status, marchers from Ukraine and other countries walked the streets of Paris in T-shirts bearing names of 488 Ukrainian athletes killed by Russian aggression.

Iran’s new president calls Russia “valued strategic ally and neighbor”. In his first public statement since taking office, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran deeply values friendship with Russia and China, outlining plans for increased cooperation.

Zelenskyy announces new security pacts with Czechia, Slovenia, Ireland. Ukraine has already signed security agreements with 23 countries and the European Union and works on other pacts that strengthen arms supply, defense industry collaboration, and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

“End the loss of human lives:” Nobel laureates demand ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza ahead of Olympics. 51 Nobel Prize laureates signed an open letter, calling for immediate ceasefires in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that if the current leaders cannot reach peace, they should pass conflict resolution to future generations.

Political and legal developments

President’s Office of Ukraine: We hope to receive US permission to strike deep into Russia soon. According to deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovka, he already sees the matter of using Western weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory shifting in Ukraine’s favor.

New developments

Trump shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally, Zelenskyy and Biden condemn this violence. Trump sustained a minor ear injury, while the 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents during the incident.

