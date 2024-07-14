Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO officials praise innovative Ukrainian DELTA combat system

”Ukraine is positioning itself as a leader in battlefield innovation. Their experience and perseverance in developing this critical system during wartime is an inspiration to the global defense community,” NATO officials stated.
byBenjamin Looijen
14/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian and NATO defense officials at the presentation of the DELTA combat system. Photo via Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.
Ukrainian and NATO defense officials at the presentation of the DELTA combat system. Photo via Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
NATO officials praise innovative Ukrainian DELTA combat system

Ukrainian combat system DELTA was highly praised by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philip Lavin and Deputy Chief of Staff for NATO Capabilities Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes during its presentation by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

As reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

NATO representatives noted the significant work of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to ensure interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO systems, as well as the innovative approach to the development of the DELTA combat system.

“By demonstrating DELTA interoperability at CWIX, Ukraine is positioning itself as a leader in battlefield innovation. Their experience and perseverance in developing this critical system during wartime is an inspiration to the global defense community,” the official website of the NATO Transformation Command reported.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said that “DELTA has proven that it can share information between different NATO Allies. This includes data from the air, sea, land and cyber domains, as well as medical and logistics data in the appropriate interoperability protocols.”

”With the emergence of DELTA, Ukraine is strengthening its position in the world as a powerful innovation hub that generates effective solutions for effective warfare,” Chernohorenko said.

Google for the military

DELTA is a unique ecosystem of military products built to NATO standards. It allows real-time battlefield visibility and displays air, land, sea situation on a digital map.

Also included in the system are messenger and streaming, which allow communication in a secure loop and see real-time broadcasts from UAVs. The system allows for information sharing within a unit, brigade and, if necessary, with allies.

DELTA was recently successfully integrated with Poland’s TOPAZ artillery fire control system during NATO’s CWIX exercise.

Lieutenant Colonel Yelyzaveta Boyko, the system’s developer, added: “DELTA is an ecosystem of various military products. We call it Google for the military, because after one login you get access to different tools of the system. Google helps organize your workspace, DELTA helps organize your ‘military’ space.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!