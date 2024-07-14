NATO officials praise innovative Ukrainian DELTA combat system

Ukrainian combat system DELTA was highly praised by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philip Lavin and Deputy Chief of Staff for NATO Capabilities Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes during its presentation by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

As reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

NATO representatives noted the significant work of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to ensure interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO systems, as well as the innovative approach to the development of the DELTA combat system.

“By demonstrating DELTA interoperability at CWIX, Ukraine is positioning itself as a leader in battlefield innovation. Their experience and perseverance in developing this critical system during wartime is an inspiration to the global defense community,” the official website of the NATO Transformation Command reported.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said that “DELTA has proven that it can share information between different NATO Allies. This includes data from the air, sea, land and cyber domains, as well as medical and logistics data in the appropriate interoperability protocols.”

”With the emergence of DELTA, Ukraine is strengthening its position in the world as a powerful innovation hub that generates effective solutions for effective warfare,” Chernohorenko said.

Google for the military

DELTA is a unique ecosystem of military products built to NATO standards. It allows real-time battlefield visibility and displays air, land, sea situation on a digital map.

Also included in the system are messenger and streaming, which allow communication in a secure loop and see real-time broadcasts from UAVs. The system allows for information sharing within a unit, brigade and, if necessary, with allies.

DELTA was recently successfully integrated with Poland’s TOPAZ artillery fire control system during NATO’s CWIX exercise.

Lieutenant Colonel Yelyzaveta Boyko, the system’s developer, added: “DELTA is an ecosystem of various military products. We call it Google for the military, because after one login you get access to different tools of the system. Google helps organize your workspace, DELTA helps organize your ‘military’ space.”

Related: