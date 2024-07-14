Russo-Ukrainian war, day 871: Ukrainian forces thwart Russian attempt to widen Kharkiv front

Exclusive

French Left’s surprise win likely to maintain strong support for Ukraine. Despite initial concerns, France’s unexpected election results are expected to bolster rather than diminish support for Ukraine. The victorious left-wing alliance, the New Popular Front, has given control of foreign policy to its moderate factions, who are committed to continuing France’s pro-Ukraine stance.

The Great Escape: How Ukraine’s ninth-richest man slipped out of the country amid fraud allegations. Ukraine’s ninth-wealthiest man Hennadiy Boholiubov flees the country on a train using another man’s passport. Although he has legal reasons to leave Ukraine due to his age, he allegedly escapes charges of embezzlement and fraud of billions of dollars.

Military

Russia’s attack on Ukraine from north is already ongoing – Budanov. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, has warned that the year ahead will bring few positive developments, as Russia plans and conducts new offensives in Ukraine.

ISW: Ukrainian Forces aim to regain tactical initiative. The scale of Ukrainian attacks and the possibility of conducting a new offensive of operational significance will largely depend on the scale of the military supplies from the West.

DeepState: Ukrainian forces thwarted the Russian attempt to widen the Kharkiv front and liberated a village. At the same time, Russian troops advanced a few hundred meters near four settlements in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine attacks a Russian oil refinery in the Rostov region. 49 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment are working to eliminate fire, a local Russian governor said.

As of 13 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 557770 (+1120)

Tanks: 8199 (+8)

APV: 15779 (+24)

Artillery systems: 15216 (+58)

MLRS: 1119

Anti-aircraft systems: 889 (+1)

Aircraft: 361

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12069 (+34)

Cruise missiles: 2397

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20461 (+52)

Intelligence and technology

F-16s alone won’t win war, Ukrainian FM Kuleba tells CNN. The Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that while F-16s are crucial, they must be part of a broader arsenal to be truly effective against Russian forces.

Czech Republic to supply up to 100,000 shells monthly to Ukraine, says President Pavel. The first shipment of shells under the Czech initiative had already arrived in Ukraine.

International

Poland recognizes Russian deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide. This marks a significant step in the ongoing fight for justice for the Crimean Tatars, who have endured suffering under both the Russian Empire and the current occupation of Crimea.

“Evil must always, always lose,” Zelenskyy said, visiting the US National Governors Association. Following the NATO summit in Washington and the meeting with President Biden, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also visited the United States Congress representatives of both parties in both Chambers and the meeting of the US National Governors Association in Utah, along with other meetings.

New UK defense minister reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine. The new government has confirmed the allocation of £3 billion (over $3.6 billion) in aid to Ukraine annually until 2030.

Poland considers intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian airspace. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has revealed that Warsaw is exploring a proposal from Kyiv to shoot down Russian missiles heading towards Polish territory while they are still in Ukrainian airspace.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian double tap attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills two, injures 22 people. Also, five employees of a railway were injured.

Political and legal developments

VOA: Ukraine resumes efforts to ratify Rome Statute despite fears of Russian manipulation. The decision aims to facilitate international scrutiny of crimes committed on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine urges international media to use additional context when citing claims of Russia’s officials amid Kyiv and Cherkasy dams threats. On 12 July, Maria Zakharova claimed that Ukraine was planning to destroy key dams and infrastructure to blame Russia. Ukraine firmly denies these accusations.

Dutch company fined EUR 1.78 million for aiding the construction of the Crimean bridge. Dieseko Group B.V. has paid a total of €1.78 million in fines for participating in the construction of the Crimean bridge in 2015-2016.

Ukraine’s diplomat resigns after “escape scandal” of her billionaire husband . Emine Dzhaparova resigned from the position of Ukraine’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, denying all allegations against her billionaire husband, accused of escaping potential charges of financial fraud by illegally crossing the border with a lost passport of another person.

