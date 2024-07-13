New UK defense minister reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine

The new Labour government in the United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has reassured Ukraine of its continued strong support in the war against Russian aggression. In an interview for European Pravda on the sidelines of the NATO summit, newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized that the change in UK leadership would not alter Britain’s commitment to Ukraine.

Key points:

1. Continuity in support: Lammy stressed that the UK’s backing for Ukraine remains unchanged, stating, “The UK has always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, and for the past 2.5 years, this support has been bipartisan.”

2. Financial commitment: The new government has confirmed the allocation of £3 billion (over €3.5 billion) in aid to Ukraine annually until 2030, maintaining the commitment made by the previous Conservative government.

3. Military assistance: Lammy reiterated the UK’s readiness to provide financial, military, and humanitarian aid necessary for Ukraine’s success in the conflict.

4. Stance on strikes within Russia: While cautious about operational details, Lammy supported Ukraine’s right to self-defense and indicated openness to discussing Ukraine’s requests for long-range strike capabilities. He said they spoke about this with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but refused to provide details.

5. Naval support: The UK expressed willingness to assist Ukraine in modernizing its navy and enhancing its capabilities in the Black Sea.

6. NATO membership: Lammy reaffirmed that Ukraine’s path to NATO membership is irreversible but avoided specifying whether Ukraine could join the alliance before the war’s end.

Lammy concluded by rejecting any notion of Ukraine’s capitulation, stating that peace on Putin’s terms is “unacceptable and not up for discussion” because it would endanger the security of the entire Europe.

