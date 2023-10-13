Bloomberg: North Korea sent 1,000 ammunition containers to Russia for use in Ukraine

The United States has intelligence that North Korea recently shipped Russia over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to be used in its war against Ukraine, expecting to receive heavy weapons from Russia in return.

This was reported by several journalists who apparently attended a closed-door briefing at the White House.

“We condemn the DNRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia’s illegitimate war,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, according to Bloomberg.

Journalist Laura Rozen cited Kirby saying at a background briefing, “North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions.”

NSC’s Kirby: Now have information North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions. Today we’re releasing imagery showing movement of containers. pic.twitter.com/LxHwji4sjD — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 13, 2023

According to Bloomberg, Kirby indicated North Korea expects to receive surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, and even fighter aircraft from Russia in exchange.

“In return for its support, we assess that Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia, including fighter aircraft surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and other advanced technologies,” he said. “We are monitoring closely whether Moscow will provide Pyongyang with these materials and we have already observed Russian ships offloading containers in the DNRK.”

Kirby also said the US plans to enforce its sanctions against individuals and entities facilitating arms deals between North Korea and Russia.

“We will enforce those current sanctions where appropriate and we will impose new sanctions against those who are seeking to enable these arms deals,” he added.

Earlier, Voice of America reported the flow of rail traffic between North Korea and Russia, citing the Center for Strategic and International Studies analysis.

On 13 September, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that North Korea had secretly sent military assistance to Russia for the past 1,5 months, which includes 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells and rockets for the Soviet-era Grad multiple rocket launcher system.

