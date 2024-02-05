Zelenskyy: “Zaluzhnyi? We need a reset, a change of leadership not only military”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Tg1 that Ukraine needs a change in the direction of its leadership, commenting on media reports of a possible dismissal of the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhnyi, RAI News reports.

Thus, Zelenskyy de facto confirmed the rumors about his plans to fire the top military general.

“This is a question about the people who should lead Ukraine. surely a reset, a new beginning is necessary. […] I have in mind something serious, which does not concern a single person but the direction of the country’s leadership.” Zelneskyy said.

He further explained that he means “a replacement of a number of state leaders, not just in a single sector like the military.”

“I am reflecting on this replacement, but you cannot say here we have replaced a single person,” Zelenskyy said. “If we want to win, we have to push everyone in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, drop our arms, we have to have the right positive energies… that’s why I’m talking about restart, replacement, I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person but about the direction of the leadership of the country.”

On the evening of 29 January, a number of Ukrainian Telegram channels spread information that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, had been dismissed from his post. Then President Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov informed Ukrainska Pravda that “the president definitely did not fire the commander-in-chief.”

