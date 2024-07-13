Eng
Following the NATO summit in Washington and the meeting with President Biden, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also visited the United States Congress representatives of both parties in both Chambers and the meeting of the US National Governors Association in Utah, along with other meetings.
byBohdan Ben
13/07/2024
3 minute read
Zelenskyy meeting with the US Governors in Salt Lake
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with the US Governors in Salt Lake City, 12 July 2024. Photo: Office of the President.
“Evil must always, always lose,” Zelenskyy said, visiting the US National Governors Association

At each of these meetings, I thanked America, all our friends in America, and all Americans who support Ukraine, our people, our freedom, and our independence in this terrible war started by Russia. Thank you so much for your support,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy’s speech

“I invite all of you to visit Ukraine and see our people and our struggle… Believe me, together, we can achieve much more for all of us, for our countries, for our communities, and for our people. I invite you to build people-to-people connections that will last forever, and we already see Utah’s contribution to rebuilding our country. You have helped thousands of people, and such help can be helpful for millions of people and for the cause of good in general, which rewards everyone regardless of where they live because we all share the same values,” Zelenskyy said at the US National Governors Association meeting.

“Unfortunately, there are different wars in the world, but this is a war where it’s absolutely clear what is good and what boundaries evil crosses,” he stressed. “This is one of the most transparent battles between good and evil. Our country conducted nothing wrong before God and people, and all the pain our country suffers is only the result of Russia’s criminal actions and sick desires, only its unprovoked and unjust aggression. So it’s so valuable that so many people and countries have united to help us to save our freedom and thus the common human understanding that evil must always, always lose.”

“Of course, everyone does what they must, and I have said many times that we do not ask the United States and other partners to fight for us. We do not ask for your boots on the ground. The only thing we ask for is sufficient support: air defense systems for our cities, weapons for our men and women on the front line, support in protecting normal life and rebuilding. This is all we need to withstand and drive Russia from our land and to send a strong signal to all other potential aggressors which are watching. And we truly receive such support, and I’m grateful for this. Thank you.”

He also mentioned the recent Russian direct missile attack on Kyiv Children’s Hospital Okhmatdyt which killed medics and children in the hospital and in neighboring districts. “Cancer does not wait for the Russians to stop bombing our cities, and children need treatment now,” he said.

“Today, I especially want to personally thank you for your support: the state of Utah, other states, many American hearts, and many American communities, all those who do not want and will not allow evil to prevail,” Zelenskyy concluded.

Meeting the US Congress representatives

In Salt Lake City, Zelenskyy met with Congressmen from Utah and other US states. “The parties discussed the possibility of joint defense production, areas of further military assistance, prospects for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, ensuring the support of the Congress on this path, and the results of the NATO Summit,” a press release states.

The agreement with the Utah State

Also, during their working visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Governor and First Lady of Utah Spencer and Abby Cox. Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the State of Utah Signed a Memorandum of Understanding, the Office of the President reports.

In the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the State of Utah. The parties are to appoint members to form working groups that will hold regular consultations on issues of common interest and open opportunities for mutual benefit.

