VOA: Ukraine resumes efforts to ratify Rome Statute despite fears of Russian manipulation

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra told the Voice of America that Ukraine has resumed efforts to ratify the Rome Statute, with the goal of completing this process by the end of 2024.

After ratifying this treaty, a country can become a member of the International Criminal Court, which eases the investigation of crimes committed by its citizens or on its territory under the Hague Court’s jurisdiction.

For many years, Ukraine hasn’t ratified the Rome Statute, fearing that it would supposedly bring more harm than good to the state. The concern has been over Russia’s potential exploitation of the mechanism, which could lead to numerous falsified lawsuits against Ukrainians submitted to the International Criminal Court. Specifically, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could be at risk.

“We have now resumed work on ratification. I personally back it. I know that the Prosecutor General also supports it, as well as the relevant parliamentary committee. I think we will do this together. My goal is to finalize its ratification by the end of this year,” Mudra said.

She revealed that Ukraine had adopted two declarations in 2014 and 2025 recognizing the ICC’s jurisdiction.

“The ICC can already hold our citizens accountable. There are no new risks associated with the ratification of the Rome Statute. It needs to be clearly understood and explained to the military, which we have started to do,” Mudra explained.

She added that the ICC complements national judicial systems to ensure accountability for the most serious international crimes. It will not replace Ukrainian courts and law enforcement agencies but will exercise its powers if the national courts are unable to independently investigate these crimes.

“Yes, the military fears that the Russians are recording certain actions by our soldiers and that they will try to submit this to the ICC. But this will only be possible if our law enforcement and judicial system do not investigate and ensure accountability for these actions,” Mudra added.

According to her, work is currently underway with the military to dispel their doubts and refute previously formed misconceptions over the Rome Statute.

