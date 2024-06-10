Eng
Over 160 Russian torture sites found in Ukraine, says Ukrainian prosecutor general

The investigation has recognized more than 3,800 civilians and 2,200 POWs as victims of Russian war crimes.
10/06/2024
The International Criminal Court. Photo: ICC
Ukrainian Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin said that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are investigating cases of torture committed by Russian troops against prisoners of war and civilians, according to UkrInform.

Kostin stated that Ukrainian law enforcement has uncovered over 160 torture sites and places of detention where Ukrainians were held and tortured by Russians. The majority of these torture sites are located in Chernihiv Oblast – 44, Kharkiv Oblast – 25, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 18, as well as in Kherson and other regions.

“We are cooperating with the International Criminal Court on the matter, and we are investigating the details, gathering evidence, and responding to ICC requests,” said the prosecutor general.

According to Kostin, the Prosecutor General’s Office has registered 450 criminal proceedings in cases of cruel treatment and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war and opened investigations into 210 cases related to the torture of civilians.

More than 3,800 civilians and 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recognized as victims of torture and inhuman treatment in these cases.

Since March 2022, the ICC Office has been conducting its independent investigation into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine. In September 2023, the organization opened its field office in Kyiv.

