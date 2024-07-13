Poland recognizes Russian deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide

On 12 July, the Polish Parliament recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide, according to Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a Ukrainian deputy, Espreso reported.

On 18 May 1944, the interior ministry of the Soviet Union (NKVD), on orders from Moscow, started mass deportation of Crimean Tatars from the Peninsula. The operation lasted three days and is deemed the speediest deportation in global history.